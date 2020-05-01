Waiehu Golf Course Re-opens Tomorrow

Mayor Michael Victorino announced that the Waiehu Golf Course will reopen on Friday, May 1, 2020, but with health and safety precautions due to COVID-19.
“We continue to look at ways to gradually reopen businesses and services, with added safeguards to protect the health and safety of our community,” Mayor Victorino said.
Here is a list of rules and guidelines while playing at Waiehu Golf Course:
- No walk ups will be accepted.
- Reservations for tee times are required by calling the Starters Booth at (808) 270-7400.
- No cash will be accepted for green fees. Only credit cards will be accepted.
- There will be a 2.35 percent convenience fee for all credit card transactions and a $3.95 convenience fee for debit card transactions.
- Each golf cart shall have no more than one person
- Unless they are members of the same household.
- All persons over the age of 5 shall wear a face mask or cloth covering the nose and mouth until they are on the course.
- Each cart will have its own rake for sand trap restoration.
- All persons shall bring their own water and snacks. No water stations will be on the course.
- There shall be no sharing or touching of another’s golf equipment.
- All social distancing measures shall be adhered to.
- All recommendations set forth by the Professional Golf Association will be followed.
Questions may be directed to the Waiehu Golf Course Starters Booth at (808) 270-7400.
For general parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.
