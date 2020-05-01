Waiehu Golf Course Re-opens Tomorrow

Mayor Michael Victorino announced that the Waiehu Golf Course will reopen on Friday, May 1, 2020, but with health and safety precautions due to COVID-19.

“We continue to look at ways to gradually reopen businesses and services, with added safeguards to protect the health and safety of our community,” Mayor Victorino said.

Here is a list of rules and guidelines while playing at Waiehu Golf Course:

No walk ups will be accepted . Reservations for tee times are required by calling the Starters Booth at (808) 270-7400.

. No cash will be accepted for green fees. Only credit cards will be accepted. There will be a 2.35 percent convenience fee for all credit card transactions and a $3.95 convenience fee for debit card transactions.

Each golf cart shall have no more than one person Unless they are members of the same household.

All persons over the age of 5 shall wear a face mask or cloth covering the nose and mouth until they are on the course.

Each cart will have its own rake for sand trap restoration.

All persons shall bring their own water and snacks. No water stations will be on the course.

There shall be no sharing or touching of another’s golf equipment.

All social distancing measures shall be adhered to.

All recommendations set forth by the Professional Golf Association will be followed.

Questions may be directed to the Waiehu Golf Course Starters Booth at (808) 270-7400.

For general parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

