There will be a Visionary Sound Bath at Makawao Union Church on Sunday, Sept. 10. This internationally celebrated event will be a wonderful opportunity to clear energy, release blockages, welcome a greater clarity and intimate authenticity and “Self” love. It’s hosted by Rachael and Mikaya, and you should bring a yoga mat, blanket, pillow and something to cover your eyes. $20 per person/$30 for two. 7:15pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org
Photo courtesy Facebook/Opulent Sounds
Comments