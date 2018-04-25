A Vegan Diet Nutrition Workshop will be at Pacific Cancer Foundation on Wednesday, May 2. The workshop is offered by Liat Miller (MSN, APRN & Family Nurse Practitioner) and Sally Pechstein (MPH, RDN & Nutritionist). You’ll see why cancer research suggests that a diet emphasizing in plant foods can help reverse chronic disease: obesity, diabetes, heart disease and more. Attendees will learn practical ways to follow a diet based solely on grains, legumes/pulses, nuts, vegetables and fruit. Space is limited, register by phone or online. Free. 5:30pm. Pacific Cancer Foundation, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org
Photo: Facebook/ Pacific Cancer Foundation
