There’ll be an Understanding CBD & Medical Cannabis Lunch at Leis Family Class Act on Saturday, July 21st. Join medical cannabis researcher and author, Michael Backes. Learn how CBD and other cannabinoids interact with the human endocannabinoid system. Unlike THC, CBD does not produce euphoric effects. Backes will uncover myths and there’ll be a Q&A session. The presentation includes a hot buffet lunch and class materials. Seating is limited. $20. 1:00pm. Leis Family Class Act Restaurant at UHMC, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3280; facebook.com/leisfamilyclassact

