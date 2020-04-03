UH Maui College Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

A University of Hawaii Maui College employee tested positive for COVID-19, UHMC chancellor Lui Hokoana announced Thursday, April 2 in an email to college staff and students.

“We were able to determine who the employee

came into contact with and those people will be notified to self-quarantine for 14 days. The areas that were touched by this employee will be disinfected by a contracted vendor,” Hokoana wrote. “I spoke to the employee and the

employees’ symptoms are mild and the employee is doing well. An announcement from the UH system will be coming out about the Maui case and another case at Manoa.”

“This is a good time to remind you that if you are sick or feeling sick please do not come to campus,” he added. “If you do not have to come to campus, please do not and observe the stay at home and/or work from home mandate.”

UH campuses closed to the public on March 20, according to a statement from the University system. The campus was still open to students and employees. On March 25, “most” of the UHMC staff began working from home, but access to The Learning Center for services like computer access, wi-fi, and tutoring remained open by appointment, according to UHMC’s latest web update on the campus’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential workers continue to work at the campus.

There were 2,992 students enrolled at UHMC in Fall 2019.

