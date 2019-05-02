Sometimes it seems not a week goes by without learning of a friend or loved one’s cancer diagnosis. Thankfully, those in Maui’s cancer community have a great resource in the Pacific Cancer Foundation. The independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization continues to meet its mission of providing “Access, Knowledge and Support to all those affected by cancer in Maui County” this Spring by offering a free six-week cancer survivorship workshop beginning Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

The wellness workshop is an evidence-based program developed by Stanford University to teach those affected by cancer the necessary skills and techniques to “thrive and survive” during and after cancer care. “The skills that are learned throughout this series really benefit the day-to-day life of a cancer survivor,” said Nancy La Joy, Pacific Cancer Foundation’s executive director.

During the series, facilitators will address several challenges to thriving including effects of treatment, depression, and body changes. They also will share techniques to help survivors deal with issues such as frustration, fatigue, pain, isolation, poor sleep, and living with uncertainty.

Part of the curriculum will include discussions about treatment, nutrition, exercises, and complementary therapies. Maui’s cancer community also will learn about a crucial component of thriving and surviving – communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals.

The Thrive & Survive workshop is free of charge and will run six consecutive Tuesdays from 9:30am to 12pm at the J. Walter Cameron Center. To register call 242-7661 or visit PacificCancerFoundation.org for more information. Space is limited.