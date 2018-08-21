The Nature of Meditation Wellness Workshop at The Sacred Garden of Maliko

The Nature of Meditation Wellness Workshop will be at The Sacred Garden of Maliko on Saturday, August 25th. Presented by the Pacific Cancer Foundation (PCF), Maui’s cancer community is invited to celebrate the summer season with a morning of healing, meditation, and fellowship. Meditation expert Carla Jalbert will lead a peaceful walking meditation through the Sacred Garden’s labyrinth, and there’ll be many chances to meet and talk story with the PCF ‘ohana. Register online. Free. 10:00am. Sacred Garden of Maliko, (460 Kaluanui Rd., Makawao); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org; Sacredgardenmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Pacific Cancer Foundation