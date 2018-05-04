The Humane Hoax: A VSH Maui Presentation at J. Walter Cameron Center

You can see “Humane Hoax: A VSH Maui Presentation” at the J. Walter Cameron Center on Thursday, May 10. It’s presented by the Vegetarian Society of Hawai‘i and it will include guest speakers, refreshments from Down To Earth and a vegan cooking class. Attendees will also explore Hope Bohanec’s book, The Ultimate Betrayal: Is There Happy Meat? and discuss animal protection and environmental activism. Free. The vegan cooking class starts at 5:15pm. Presentation starts at 7pm. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5546; VSH.org

Book cover courtesy Amazon