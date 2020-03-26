State Health Officials Say Months More of Coronavirus

Health Director Bruce Anderson addresses COVID-19 updates in Hawai’i

The coronavirus won’t be going away real soon, according to a story posted Wednesday night by the Honolulu Star Advertiser. “The epidemiologists and others who are following what’s happening all over the world see this as a problem that we’re going to be living with for a least four or five months before we expect much relief,” Health Director Bruce Anderson told the state Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 Wednesday. It’s not “gonna end on Easter,” like President Trump suggested, Anderson added.

The Advertiser also reported that 4,658 coronavirus tests have been completed, 379 of them by private labs. The committee also learned that the state Healthcare Emergency Management Coalition has stockpiled 179,000 masks and Hawaii is getting more supplies from the federal government. The newspaper quoted committee member, Sen. Michelle Kidani of Oahu, who said social distancing will be hard for always-hugging Hawaiians, which would be “detrimental to us if we continue that practice.”

Said Anderson, “I think people are thinking this will pass. It’s overkill.” He added, “I hate to say it, but we’ll probably have to (instill) a little fear out there to keep people home.”

More Coronavirus Coverage from MauiTime:

Share this:

Comments

comments