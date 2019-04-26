Pacific Cancer Foundation is offering a free six-week cancer survivorship workshop, starting on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 9:30am-12pm.

The six-week survivorship workshop is an evidence-based program developed by Stanford University to teach those affected by cancer the necessary skills and techniques to “thrive and survive” during and after cancer care, according to Nancy La Joy, Pacific Cancer Foundation’s executive director. “The skills that are learned throughout this series really benefit the day-to-day life of a cancer survivor,” La Joy said.

The Thrive & Survive workshop begins on May 7, 2019 from 9:30am-12pm at the J. Walter Cameron Center and is offered free of charge to Maui’s cancer community. Space is limited. To register call 242-7661 or visit PacificCancerFoundation.org for more information.

–

Image courtesy Flickr/Yongjiet