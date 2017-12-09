RevitalizeMaui’s Holiday Happy Hour will be at their North Kihei location on Friday, Dec. 15. It’s a chance to give yourself with some Maui medical spa self care. There’ll be 50 percent off vitamin shots and Skinmedica mini-peels, along with a chance to ask Medical Director Dr. Emeka Okwuje any health and wellness questions. Their holiday happy hour will also feature great music, drinks, tasty food and a raffle. Free. 3-5pm. RevitalizeMaui, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-419-7445; Revitalizemaui.com
Photo courtesy Facebook/RevitalizeMaui
