Quizunderstood: What do you know about a recent price hike at Maui Memorial Medical Center?

1. According to a July 31 Pacific Business News story on a recent Wallethub survey, Hawaii is tied with four states for having the worst median ACT college admissions test in the nation. Three of the states are North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama. What’s the fourth state?

A. Georgia

B. Missouri

C. Mississippi

D. Tennessee

E. Arkansas

2. The Food & Drug Administration recently declared macadamia nuts “heart healthy.” According to a July 24 news release from Senator Mazie Hirono’s office, how many ounces of the nuts can you eat each day to maybe “reduce the risk of coronary heart disease?”

A. 1.0 ounce

B. 1.5 ounces

C. 2.0 ounces

D. 2.5 ounces

E. 3.0 ounces

3. When Maui Health System (a subsidiary of Kaiser) took over Maui Memorial Medical Center, it raised the cost of a private room for women who had just given birth to $672 a night. According to a July 31 Honolulu Star-Advertiser story, the hospital rescinded (for just six months) the price hike after residents started complaining. What was the old cost for a private room?

A. $152/night

B. $252/night

C. $352/night

D. $452.night

E. $552/night

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: C–Mississippi

2: B–1.5 ounces

3: A–$152/night

Photo: Darris Hurst