No Fooling… April Blood Drives will happen at various Blood Bank of Hawaii locations from Thursday, April 5 to Friday, April 27. Did you know that more than 200 Hawaii patients need a blood donation every day? This is no April Fools joke. If you can, please consider donating blood this month. Go online to see where you can give. Blood Bank of Hawaii; 808-848-4770; BBH.org

Photo: Tony Webster/Wikimedia Commons