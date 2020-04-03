Molokai Man Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Molokai man who is currently hospitalized on Oahu has tested positive for COVID-19, Mayor Michael Victorino said late Thursday afternoon. “”The County of Maui has been notified that a test result for a Molokai resident has returned positive,” Victorino said. “The adult male had a history of travel to Las Vegas and was airlifted to Oahu for further care. The Hawai’i Department of Health is currently investigating the matter and any close contacts made by the individual.” Until today, there had been no coronavirus cases reported for either Lana’i or Moloka’i. The man is said to have fallen sick on Molokai and was transported to Oahu. The new case is in addition to the case reported on Maui today, bringing the island’s total to 28 cases. Moloka’i is listed by the Centers for Disease Control as one of the most vulnerable communities to a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a Molokai resident, the town of Kaunakai is currently shut down while they disinfect shops and locations.

“I want to let our Molokai residents know that my primary focus and concern continues to be for their health and safety,” says Victorino. “We will do everything we can to support our Molokai community and ensure they receive essential supplies and services. I ask everyone to stay home, practice social distancing and treat each other with aloha during this uncertain time.”

