MauiTime, Mauis Best News, Information and Entertainment Site

You are here: Home / News / Health / Molokai Drive Through to Test Up to 500 for COVID19

Molokai Drive Through to Test Up to 500 for COVID19

by Leave a Comment

Molokai will test up to 500 for COVID19 In drive-through at Mitchell Pauole Community Center

Mayor Michael Victorino announced in a press release this evening that drive through testing for COVID-19 will be held Tuesday, April 7, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Mitchell Pauole Community Center on Molokai. All traffic MUST enter Ailoa Street via Kamehameha V Highway, between Kaunakakai Baptist Church and Kaunakakai School.

The testing is a joint effort with Dr. Scott Miscovich and the County of Maui. About 500 test kits will be provided for the drive-through testing. “I want to deeply thank all of the volunteers and Dr. Miscovich for stepping up to provide these test kits for our Molokai community,” said Mayor Victorino. “We appreciate their quick response to the needs of our Molokai residents as we face this pandemic together.” For questions and information, please call Mayor Michael Victorino’s Molokai Liaison Stacy Crivello at (808) 868-6750.

More Coronavirus Coverage from MauiTime:

Molokai Man Had “More than 100” Contacts Before COVID-19 Diagnosis
County to Give Away Face Masks
Mayor to Announce Single-Shopper Mandate for Maui County
Maui Reports First COVID-19 Death
First Hana Maui COVID-19 Case Reported
County Help Program Now Taking Applications
No More Mr. Nice Guy: Police to Ticket Quarantine Offenders
Live Updates: COVID-19 (coronavirus)
Updated 4/06/20: Restaurants on Maui Open Status during COVID19

Comments

comments