Minit Medical Urgent Care Added HMSA Quest Members

Minit Medical Urgent Care clinics added HMSA Quest to its insurance line up effective today

Minit Medical Urgent Care’s three Maui clinics will begin accepting HMSA Quest members effective today. HMSA Quest members will have access in Lāhainā, Kīhei and Kahului, seven days a week with evening hours. In a recent press release Minit Medical said they are providing services in all urgent care matters, from broken bones to sore throats, with patients that range from pediatrics to geriatrics.

All three clinics maintain state-of-the-art equipment, including X-Rays. professional staff to help patients. They are currently offering a mix of video visits, drive-up services and in-clinic visits for all Maui urgent care needs, including COVID-19 concerns.

Minit Medical indicated walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is needed. For those wondering about symptoms or testing for COVID-19, video visits and drive-up services are available daily. They also service the island for workers injuries.

Minit Medical has added HMSA Quest to the insurance plans it already accepts: Kaiser, HMSA, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, UHA, HMAA/HWMG, HMA and Medicare. For more information call 808-667-6161 or go to www.minitmed.com.

