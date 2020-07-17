Mayor Victorino announces drive-through at Keopuolani Park

Mayor Michael Victorino announced drive-through testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 22, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Keopuolani Regional Park .

Minit Medical will be conducting the drive-through, with diagnostic and anti-body testing available. Minit Medical will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.

“We want to mahalo Minit Medical again, for partnering with us to provide this drive-through testing for our community,” Mayor Victorino said. “Providing quick and accessible testing to our community remains an important aspect of our COVID-19 response efforts. We plan to continue working with our partners to keep our people safe and healthy.”

Participants can pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. They can do same-day registration, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork.

Anti-body tests are NOT covered by insurance. Those who get anti-body testing will receive a bill from Clinical Labs of Hawaii for about $45.

“We are pleased to partner with the County to help provide this drive-through testing event in Central Maui,” said Justin Prouty, owner of Minit Medical. “Keep in mind, though, that you don’t need to wait for a drive-through to get tested. If you are experiencing symptoms, please call your doctor and get tested.”

People who get tested are asked to bring:

Insurance card

Identification

Facial covering / mask Criteria for Molecular testing:

Criteria for Molecular testing:

Symptomatic : Fever/chills Body aches Short of breath Difficulty breathing Cough Loss of taste or smell Diarrhea Sore throat Headache Nausea Runny nose

: Asymptomatic (with possible exposure) : Recent travel to Mainland/International Positive/possible exposure contact First responders/essential workers Pre-operative, pre-procedure testing Required for travel (costs might be incurred)

:

For more information on the drive-through testing event, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.

For more information on COVID-19 in Maui County, visit www.MauiCounty.gov

Comments

comments