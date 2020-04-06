Mayor to Announce Single-Shopper Mandate for Maui County

Mayor Michael Victorino plans to announce a new county-wide emergency rule limiting shopping trips to a single individual, he said during a Zoom conference call with State Sen. J. Kalani English and Rep. Lynn DeCoite Sunday morning. English posted the conference on his Facebook page.
Victorino said that the announcement, expected to come early this week, arose from a trip he took over the weekend to various stores on Maui such as Target, Safeway and Costco. He said he saw “full families, three, four or five people walking around the store, so we’re going to step it up.” Victorino said he wants “one member of each family allowed to go to any store to do necessary shopping. I hope people will abide by this. I hope that this final stage of the rules will make people realize this is very serious.”
Photo by Alfred Kenneally
