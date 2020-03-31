Mayor: Maui Companies to Manufacture 500 Ventilators

Two locally-owned tech companies will manufacture 500 ventilators on island for use on Maui. Calling it “very good news,” Mayor Michael Victorino said at his news conference Monday that the county, through the Maui Economic Development board, has provided an initial $100,000 grant to get the process started.

The companies are Maui Innovation Group, led by Dr. Ned Davis at the Maui Research and Technology Park, and HNu Photonics, led by Dr. Dan O’Connell of Kahului. The two companies are “immediately redeploying thier engineering and machining capabilities” to manufacture the devices, the county said in its announcement

Victorino also thanked other local groups for their kokua in helping to make masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for island health providers.

