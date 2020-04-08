Mayor Announces New 2-Person Shopping Rule

The new emergency rule is “another option to keep social distance,” said the mayor

Only two members of a household will be allowed to shop together at Maui grocery stores, pharmacies, and other retail outlets, Mayor Michael Victorino announced Tuesday. “This way we will establish social distancing as best as possible,” he added. The order is less stringent than one mentioned Sunday, when Victorino told Hana residents during a teleconference that he was planning to announce one-member-per-household shopping, after seeing large family groups shopping at Central Maui stores over the weekend. In addition, Victorino is asking stores to mark floors to designate proper social distance in lines. Victorino asked stores “that are able” to implement pickup service “to keep people from roaming freely around the store.”

The mayor said the new emergency rule is “another option to keep social distance” and said if it wasn’t obeyed, “then other actions will be taken.”

