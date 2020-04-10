Mayor adds night curfew, road blocks, and new restrictions starting Friday

Night Curfew and road blocks are part of the new restrictions on Maui starting Friday

Mayor Michael Victorino announced a night-time curfew pilot program will start at 11pm Friday night, April 10, for Maui County. MPD Thursday started using drones to broadcast social distancing rules, and is planning roving checkpoints beginning April 11.

Curfew will be from 11pm to 5am on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The public may not travel outside the home during these hours, unless for urgent medication, medical emergencies, or essential business.

This includes motor vehicles and other wheeled means of transportation. This is in addition to the stay at home, work from home rules at https://www.mauicounty.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=9939

“After reflection on the upcoming holiday weekend and concerns in our community, I have decided to mandate a night-time curfew for at least the next three days,” Mayor Victorino. “These are difficult times for all of us and we’re doing everything in our power to stop the spread of COVID-19. We will evaluate the effectiveness of this curfew after this weekend and will continue to make policy changes as needed.”

Other rule changes effective 11 p.m. Friday, April 10:

Only two (2) members of a household may leave home to conduct essential activities, unless other household members absolutely cannot be left home alone (i.e. young children, elderly and persons with disabilities).

Businesses are required to limit entrance to two (2) people from one household, unless other household members absolutely must accompany them.

Essential businesses with employees that have direct public contact or handle food, shall be required to wear a mask or other face covering. Employers also shall allow employees to voluntarily wear masks or face coverings.

Bed and Breakfast homes and Short-Term Rental homes may only operate to provide housing for essential workers.

The Mayor’s Office Call Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 11

What do you think?

Do the current social distancing rules go TOO FAR?

Take the poll: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DistancingRules

More Coronavirus Coverage from MauiTime:

Share this:

Comments

comments