Maui’s single day coronavirus total jumps by 33%

Maui’s Coronavirus 29 day history graphed with Oahu’s Coronavirus positive cases

Today Maui’s coronavirus total jumped by 9 new cases, a 33% jump over yesterday’s new case total. Maui County also saw its first case on Molokai and first case in Hana. Overall the total jumped to over 300 cases statewide. Total tests done to date have been 12,283 with 317 of those testing positive. Hawai’i also saw its 3rd death due to the coronavirus.

Hawaii COVID-19 CASES by Island
Date3/30/20203/31/204/1/204/2/204/3/20
Maui Non Resident New Cases000
Maui NR Total444
Maui Resident New Cases501
Maui Resident Total212122
Maui New19
Maui Total2525262736
Maui New Recovered00
Maui Total Recovered1111
Maui New Hospitalizations01
Maui Total Hospitalizations01
Molokai New00010
Molokai Total00011
Lanai New00000
Lanai Total00000
Oahu Non Resident New Cases001
Oahu NR Total667
Oahu Resident New152117
Oahu Resident Total125146163
Oahu New2431
Oahu Total131152170206237
Oahu New Recovered35
Oahu Total Recovered5257
Oahu New Hospitalizations02
Oahu Total Hospitalizations1416
Oahu New Deaths11
Oahu Total Deaths23
HI Isl Non Resident New000
HI Isl NR Total444
Hawaii Isl. Resident New212
HI Isl. Res Tot101113
Hawaii Isl. New02
Hawaii Isl. Total1415171720
Hawaii Isl. New Recovered00
Hawaii Isl. Total Recovered66
HI Isl. New Hospitalizations00
HI Isl. Total Hospitalizations00
Kauai Non Resident New000
Kauai NR Total555
Kauai Resident New000
Kauai Res Total777
Kauai New01
Kauai Total1212121213
Kauai New Recovered01
Kauai Total Recovered34
Kauai New Hospitalizations00
Kauai Total Hospitalizations11
New OOS/Unk00000
Out of State Total22222
New Pending7-2132-9
Total Pending2018312011
Statewide Total 204224258285319
Total New Positive cases2920342734
New Adult Cases283327
Total Adult Cases253280
New Minor Cases110
Total Minor Cases55
New Hi Residents20
Total Hi Residents165187207227
New Non Residents1
Total Non Residents20202021
New Unknown 6
Total Unknown19191925
Total Statewide2042262462850
Total # of Tests Conducted86758936104621129911959
Daily Tests Completed6752611526837660
New Hosp.01203
Req. Hospitalization1213151518
Total Recovered Today631136
Total Recovered in State5558697278
Deaths: Maui00000
Deaths: State01123

