Maui’s single day coronavirus total jumps by 33%

Today Maui’s coronavirus total jumped by 9 new cases, a 33% jump over yesterday’s new case total. Maui County also saw its first case on Molokai and first case in Hana. Overall the total jumped to over 300 cases statewide. Total tests done to date have been 12,283 with 317 of those testing positive. Hawai’i also saw its 3rd death due to the coronavirus.
|Hawaii COVID-19 CASES by Island
|Date
|3/30/2020
|3/31/20
|4/1/20
|4/2/20
|4/3/20
|Maui Non Resident New Cases
|0
|0
|0
|Maui NR Total
|4
|4
|4
|Maui Resident New Cases
|5
|0
|1
|Maui Resident Total
|21
|21
|22
|Maui New
|1
|9
|Maui Total
|25
|25
|26
|27
|36
|Maui New Recovered
|0
|0
|Maui Total Recovered
|11
|11
|Maui New Hospitalizations
|0
|1
|Maui Total Hospitalizations
|0
|1
|Molokai New
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Molokai Total
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Lanai New
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lanai Total
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oahu Non Resident New Cases
|0
|0
|1
|Oahu NR Total
|6
|6
|7
|Oahu Resident New
|15
|21
|17
|Oahu Resident Total
|125
|146
|163
|Oahu New
|24
|31
|Oahu Total
|131
|152
|170
|206
|237
|Oahu New Recovered
|3
|5
|Oahu Total Recovered
|52
|57
|Oahu New Hospitalizations
|0
|2
|Oahu Total Hospitalizations
|14
|16
|Oahu New Deaths
|1
|1
|Oahu Total Deaths
|2
|3
|HI Isl Non Resident New
|0
|0
|0
|HI Isl NR Total
|4
|4
|4
|Hawaii Isl. Resident New
|2
|1
|2
|HI Isl. Res Tot
|10
|11
|13
|Hawaii Isl. New
|0
|2
|Hawaii Isl. Total
|14
|15
|17
|17
|20
|Hawaii Isl. New Recovered
|0
|0
|Hawaii Isl. Total Recovered
|6
|6
|HI Isl. New Hospitalizations
|0
|0
|HI Isl. Total Hospitalizations
|0
|0
|Kauai Non Resident New
|0
|0
|0
|Kauai NR Total
|5
|5
|5
|Kauai Resident New
|0
|0
|0
|Kauai Res Total
|7
|7
|7
|Kauai New
|0
|1
|Kauai Total
|12
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Kauai New Recovered
|0
|1
|Kauai Total Recovered
|3
|4
|Kauai New Hospitalizations
|0
|0
|Kauai Total Hospitalizations
|1
|1
|New OOS/Unk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Out of State Total
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|New Pending
|7
|-2
|13
|2
|-9
|Total Pending
|20
|18
|31
|20
|11
|Statewide Total
|204
|224
|258
|285
|319
|Total New Positive cases
|29
|20
|34
|27
|34
|New Adult Cases
|28
|33
|27
|Total Adult Cases
|253
|280
|New Minor Cases
|1
|1
|0
|Total Minor Cases
|5
|5
|New Hi Residents
|20
|Total Hi Residents
|165
|187
|207
|227
|New Non Residents
|1
|Total Non Residents
|20
|20
|20
|21
|New Unknown
|6
|Total Unknown
|19
|19
|19
|25
|Total Statewide
|204
|226
|246
|285
|0
|Total # of Tests Conducted
|8675
|8936
|10462
|11299
|11959
|Daily Tests Completed
|675
|261
|1526
|837
|660
|New Hosp.
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Req. Hospitalization
|12
|13
|15
|15
|18
|Total Recovered Today
|6
|3
|11
|3
|6
|Total Recovered in State
|55
|58
|69
|72
|78
|Deaths: Maui
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Deaths: State
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
More Coronavirus Coverage from MauiTime:
Comments
comments