Maui Visitor Disregards Quarantine, Gets Arrested

Maui Police Department used Facebook to track down a quarantine violator

On May 16, 2020 at about 2:31 a.m., Tara Trunfio (23) of Colorado, was arrested for two (2) counts of Rules and Orders.

Investigation reveals that Trunfio arrived on Maui, acknowledged the Emergency Proclamations set forth by Governor David Ige and Mayor Michael Victorino with regards to the Traveler 14 Day Quarantine, however failed to comply.

An all-points bulletin was put out for her arrest, and posted to social media. There were over 300,000 people reached with the post and over 5,000 comments, some positive and some negative.

On May 16, 2020 at about 1:40 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence in Kula, regarding a female later identified as Trunfio, on the property refusing to leave.

We thank the public for their assistance in helping slow the spread of Covid-19.

Maui Police Department will continue to enforce the rules and orders set forth by the Governor of the State of Hawaii, Mayor of Maui County, and Hawaii Revised Statutes.

Trunfio’s bail is set at $4,000.00. She remains in police custody as of May 16, 2020 at 9:45 a.m.

