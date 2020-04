State of Hawaii Coronavirus per capita by county graph

Maui’s per capita coronavirus cases nearly double Oahu’s per capita coronavirus cases. In other words for every 10,000 people Maui has 7 cases, when Oahu has 4. With recent news that the cluster zone related to the hospital comprised around 40% of the Maui cases, and an employee at Costo has come down with coronavirus, its more important than ever to self distance, and hunker down.

Be safe!

