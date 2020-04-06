Maui Reports First COVID-19 Death

“With a heavy heart” Mayor Victorino and Mrs. Victorino (left) announced the first Maui death from COVID-19 on Monday, April 6.

An older Maui resident with underlying health conditions has died from the COVID-19 virus, Mayor Michael Victorino announced Monday morning.

“My heart is heavy with this tragic news,” Mayor Victorino said in a news release. “Mrs. Victorino and I offer our deepest condolences to this individual’s family and know that our community will also offer support and love during this difficult time.”

The Maui man’s hospitalization was announced April 1.

“Our Maui County ohana is strong and we must support and protect each other,” Victorino said. “Everyone must stay home and only go out in public for essential purposes. Now is not the time for parties and gatherings. If you do have to leave home, make sure you wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“We love this community and our county. I will be with all of you every step of the way through this pandemic, but we’re going to need everyone’s help to keep our families and loved ones safe.”

Maui Memorial Hospital CEO Mike Rembis expressed condolences and asked the community to “continue to rally around each other in support, to respect our Mayor’s stay-at-home-orders, and adhere to guidelines for social distancing, handwashing and hygiene. We will continue to do our part and protect our patients and staff. “

