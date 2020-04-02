Maui: If You’ve Got Masks; Wear ‘Em

The days of masks only being required for sick people or medical workers vanished abruptly Wednesday, as Mayor Michael Victorino told Maui residents “to wear a mask as much as possible, if you have it available.” His suggestion follows a stream of revised health guidelines across the country this week that urged everyone to wear masks, even if they have to make their own. “If you don’t have a mask, then even a bandana around your face would be helpful.” Victorino said. “Something is better than nothing.”
For more information on how to make a mask go to: https://mauitime.com/news/health/how-to-make-pleated-medical-masks-with-wire/
