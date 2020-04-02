Maui: If You’ve Got Masks; Wear ‘Em

Mayor Victorino recommends Maui Residents wear masks

The days of masks only being required for sick people or medical workers vanished abruptly Wednesday, as Mayor Michael Victorino told Maui residents “to wear a mask as much as possible, if you have it available.” His suggestion follows a stream of revised health guidelines across the country this week that urged everyone to wear masks, even if they have to make their own. “If you don’t have a mask, then even a bandana around your face would be helpful.” Victorino said. “Something is better than nothing.”

For more information on how to make a mask go to: https://mauitime.com/news/health/how-to-make-pleated-medical-masks-with-wire/

