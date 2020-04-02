MauiTime, Mauis Best News, Information and Entertainment Site

You are here: Home / News / Health / Maui: If You’ve Got Masks; Wear ‘Em

Maui: If You’ve Got Masks; Wear ‘Em

by Leave a Comment

Mayor Victorino recommends Maui Residents wear masks

The days of masks only being required for sick people or medical workers vanished abruptly Wednesday, as Mayor Michael Victorino told Maui residents “to wear a mask as much as possible, if you have it available.” His suggestion follows a stream of revised health guidelines across the country this week that urged everyone to wear masks, even if they have to make their own. “If you don’t have a mask, then even a bandana around your face would be helpful.” Victorino said. “Something is better than nothing.”

For more information on how to make a mask go to: https://mauitime.com/news/health/how-to-make-pleated-medical-masks-with-wire/

More Coronavirus Coverage from MauiTime:

County Help Program Now Taking Applications
How to Make Pleated Medical Masks with Wire
No More Mr. Nice Guy: Police to Ticket Quarantine Offenders
Hawaii Daily Coronavirus and Testing Totals for 4/1/2020
Mayor, Pang: How Many Ways Can We Say This: Stay Home, “Spread Out!”
MAUI MEMORIAL HOSPITAL REVERSES MASK POLICY
Live Updates: COVID-19 (coronavirus)
Updated 3/30/20: Restaurants on Maui Open Status during COVID19

Comments

comments