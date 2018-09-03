Maui County Office on Aging executive elected president of national association

Deborah Stone-Walls, executive of the Maui County Office on Aging, was elected president of the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging (n4a). Stone-Walls, who has been with Maui’s Office on Aging since 2008, was elected to serve a two-year term. Stone-Walls most recently served as n4a’s first vice president and has served on the n4a board of directors for eight years. She was sworn in by Immediate Past President Kathryn C. Boles upon the conclusion of Boles’ term during n4a’s 43rd Annual Conference in Chicago in July.

“We’re delighted that n4a’s members have elected Deb as President,” said n4a CEO Sandy Markwood. “Deb’s experience in aging and human services will be a tremendous asset as n4a undertakes new and bold initiatives that will propel both our members and the entire Aging Network forward.”

Stone-Walls will sit at a board of newly elected members from Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Arizona, Florida, Vermont, Mississippi, and Maryland. N4a’s board members are responsible for ensuring that n4a fulfills its mission while providing governance and accountability for its operations.

Photo courtesy n4a.org