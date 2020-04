Maui County has 44 Coronavirus Cases in 22 Days

Maui Coronavirus Cases climb to 44 while Oahu’s total nears 300

It’s been 22 days since Maui’s first positive Coronavirus test result. To date Maui has 44 cases, with 2 on Molokai and zero on Lana’i, and one case identified in Hana. Maui County has also seen the passing of 1 of its residents today.

The State Department of Health continues to change the way they report the figures. For the last 3 days they are no longer reporting how many residents and non-residents.

date 4/6/20 Maui New 1 Maui Total 44 Maui Recovered- New 0 Maui Total Recovered 11 Maui Hospitalizations New 1 Maui Total Hospitalizations 4 Maui Deaths New 1 Maui Total Deaths 1 Molokai New 0 Molokai Total 2 Lanai New 0 Lanai Total 0 Oahu New 11 Oahu Total 292 Oahu Recovered New 1 Oahu Total Recovered 64 Oahu Hospitalizations New 5 Oahu Total Hospitalizations 21 Oahu Deaths New 0 Oahu Total Deaths 4 Hawaii Isl. New 1 Hawaii Isl. Total 23 Hawaii Isl. Recovered New 2 Hawaii Isl. Total Recovered 9 HI Isl. Hospitalizations New 0 HI Isl. Total Hospitalizations 0 Kauai New 1 Kauai Total 17 Kauai Recovered New 1 Kauai Total Recovered 5 Kauai Hospitalizations New 0 Kauai Total Hospitalizations 1 New OOS 0 Out of State Total 2 New Pending 2 Total Pending 9 Statewide Total 387 Total New Positive cases 16 New Adults 15 Total Adults 379 New Minors 1 Total Minors 8

Total # of Tests Conducted 13948 Positive Tests 385 Total Negative Tests 13545 Inconclusive Tests 18 Daily Tests Completed 412 Total New Hospitalizations 6 Cases Req. Hospitalization 26 Total Recovered Today 4 Total Recovered in State 89 Deaths: Maui 1 Deaths: State 5

This Chart by the 91-DOIVC shows how Hawaii is doing in relation to other states

State of Hawaii Covid19 cases graphed and mapped by zip code

State of Hawaii Coronavirus cases graphed by Age Group and Hospitalization

More Coronavirus Coverage from MauiTime:

Share this:

Comments

comments