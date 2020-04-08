Maui County Coronavirus Totals 48 with 14 recovered

Maui county’s coronavirus cases increased by 4 today, for a total of 48 cases. The island of Oahu’s number of cases went over three hundred with the state total going over 400 today. There were a total 23 new cases reported in the state.

4/7/20 Maui New 4 Maui Total 48 Maui Recovered New 3 Maui Total Recovered 14 Maui Hospitalizations New 1 Maui Total Hospitalizations 5 Maui Deaths New 0 Maui Total Deaths 1 Molokai New 0 Molokai Total 2 Lanai New 0 Lanai Total 0 Oahu New 20 Oahu Total 312 Oahu Recovered New 19 Oahu Total Recovered 83 Oahu Hospitalizations New 15 Oahu Total Hospitalizations 36 Oahu Deaths New 0 Oahu Total Deaths 4 Hawaii Isl. New 0 Hawaii Isl. Total 23 Hawaii Isl. Recovered New 0 Hawaii Isl. Total Recovered 9 HI Isl. Hospitalizations New 0 HI Isl. Total Hospitalizations 0 Kauai New 1 Kauai Total 18 Kauai Recovered New 2 Kauai Total Recovered 7 Kauai Hospitalizations New 0 Kauai Total Hospitalizations 1 New OOS/Unk 0 Out of State Total 2 New Pending -2 Pending 7 Statewide Total 410 Total New Positive cases 23

Total # of Tests Conducted 14981 Positive Tests 408 Total Negative Tests 14560 Inconclusive 18 Daily Tests Completed 1033 New -Hospitalization 16 Total Req. Hospitalization 42 Daily Recovered Total 24 State Recovered Total 113 Deaths: Maui 1 Deaths: State 5

