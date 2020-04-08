MauiTime, Mauis Best News, Information and Entertainment Site

Maui County Coronavirus Totals 48 with 14 recovered

Maui county’s coronavirus cases increased by 4 today, for a total of 48 cases. The island of Oahu’s number of cases went over three hundred with the state total going over 400 today. There were a total 23 new cases reported in the state.

4/7/20
Maui New4
Maui Total48
Maui Recovered New3
Maui Total Recovered14
Maui Hospitalizations New1
Maui Total Hospitalizations5
Maui Deaths New0
Maui Total Deaths1
Molokai New0
Molokai Total2
Lanai New0
Lanai Total0
Oahu New20
Oahu Total312
Oahu Recovered New19
Oahu Total Recovered83
Oahu Hospitalizations New15
Oahu Total Hospitalizations36
Oahu Deaths New0
Oahu Total Deaths4
Hawaii Isl. New0
Hawaii Isl. Total23
Hawaii Isl. Recovered New0
Hawaii Isl. Total Recovered9
HI Isl. Hospitalizations New0
HI Isl. Total Hospitalizations0
Kauai New1
Kauai Total18
Kauai Recovered New2
Kauai Total Recovered7
Kauai Hospitalizations New0
Kauai Total Hospitalizations1
New OOS/Unk0
Out of State Total2
New Pending-2
Pending7
Statewide Total410
Total New Positive cases23
Total # of Tests Conducted14981
Positive Tests408
Total Negative Tests14560
Inconclusive18
Daily Tests Completed1033
New -Hospitalization16
Total Req. Hospitalization42
Daily Recovered Total24
State Recovered Total113
Deaths: Maui1
Deaths: State5

