Maui County Coronavirus Totals 48 with 14 recovered

Maui county’s coronavirus cases increased by 4 today, for a total of 48 cases. The island of Oahu’s number of cases went over three hundred with the state total going over 400 today. There were a total 23 new cases reported in the state.
|4/7/20
|Maui New
|4
|Maui Total
|48
|Maui Recovered New
|3
|Maui Total Recovered
|14
|Maui Hospitalizations New
|1
|Maui Total Hospitalizations
|5
|Maui Deaths New
|0
|Maui Total Deaths
|1
|Molokai New
|0
|Molokai Total
|2
|Lanai New
|0
|Lanai Total
|0
|Oahu New
|20
|Oahu Total
|312
|Oahu Recovered New
|19
|Oahu Total Recovered
|83
|Oahu Hospitalizations New
|15
|Oahu Total Hospitalizations
|36
|Oahu Deaths New
|0
|Oahu Total Deaths
|4
|Hawaii Isl. New
|0
|Hawaii Isl. Total
|23
|Hawaii Isl. Recovered New
|0
|Hawaii Isl. Total Recovered
|9
|HI Isl. Hospitalizations New
|0
|HI Isl. Total Hospitalizations
|0
|Kauai New
|1
|Kauai Total
|18
|Kauai Recovered New
|2
|Kauai Total Recovered
|7
|Kauai Hospitalizations New
|0
|Kauai Total Hospitalizations
|1
|New OOS/Unk
|0
|Out of State Total
|2
|New Pending
|-2
|Pending
|7
|Statewide Total
|410
|Total New Positive cases
|23
|Total # of Tests Conducted
|14981
|Positive Tests
|408
|Total Negative Tests
|14560
|Inconclusive
|18
|Daily Tests Completed
|1033
|New -Hospitalization
|16
|Total Req. Hospitalization
|42
|Daily Recovered Total
|24
|State Recovered Total
|113
|Deaths: Maui
|1
|Deaths: State
|5
