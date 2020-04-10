MauiTime, Mauis Best News, Information and Entertainment Site

Maui Coronavirus totals 57, recovered cases jump to 251 for Hawaii

Out of 16,070 coronavirus tests the state has 442 positive cases. As of today, there are 251 individuals that have recovered from coronavirus. Maui’s cases increased by three for a total of 57.

Date4/9/20
Maui New3
Maui Total57
Maui Recovered New17
Maui Total Recovered31
Maui Hospitalizations New0
Maui Total Hospitalizations5
Maui Deaths New0
Maui Total Deaths2
Molokai New0
Molokai Total2
Lanai New0
Lanai Total0
Oahu New6
Oahu Total334
Oahu Recovered New105
Oahu Total Recovered188
Oahu Hospitalizations New0
Oahu Total Hospitalizations36
Oahu Deaths New0
Oahu Total Deaths4
Hawaii Isl. New0
Hawaii Isl. Total28
Hawaii Isl. Recovered New12
Hawaii Isl. Total Recovered21
HI Isl. Hospitalizations New0
HI Isl. Total Hospitalizations0
Kauai New0
Kauai Total18
Kauai Recovered New4
Kauai Total Recovered11
Kauai Hospitalizations New0
Kauai Total Hospitalizations1
New OOS/Unk0
Out of State Total2
New Pending-4
Pending3
Statewide Total442
Total New Positive cases7
State of Hawaii Cases
New Adults7
Total Adults434
New Minors0
Total Minors8
Total # of Tests Conducted16070
Positive Tests440
Total Negative Tests15612
Inconclusive18
0
Daily Tests Completed504
New Neg Tests435
New Hosp.0
Req. Hospitalization42
Daily Recovered Total138
State Recovered Total251
Deaths: Maui2
Deaths: State6

