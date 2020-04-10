Maui Coronavirus totals 57, recovered cases jump to 251 for Hawaii

Out of 16,070 coronavirus tests the state has 442 positive cases. As of today, there are 251 individuals that have recovered from coronavirus. Maui’s cases increased by three for a total of 57.
|Date
|4/9/20
|Maui New
|3
|Maui Total
|57
|Maui Recovered New
|17
|Maui Total Recovered
|31
|Maui Hospitalizations New
|0
|Maui Total Hospitalizations
|5
|Maui Deaths New
|0
|Maui Total Deaths
|2
|Molokai New
|0
|Molokai Total
|2
|Lanai New
|0
|Lanai Total
|0
|Oahu New
|6
|Oahu Total
|334
|Oahu Recovered New
|105
|Oahu Total Recovered
|188
|Oahu Hospitalizations New
|0
|Oahu Total Hospitalizations
|36
|Oahu Deaths New
|0
|Oahu Total Deaths
|4
|Hawaii Isl. New
|0
|Hawaii Isl. Total
|28
|Hawaii Isl. Recovered New
|12
|Hawaii Isl. Total Recovered
|21
|HI Isl. Hospitalizations New
|0
|HI Isl. Total Hospitalizations
|0
|Kauai New
|0
|Kauai Total
|18
|Kauai Recovered New
|4
|Kauai Total Recovered
|11
|Kauai Hospitalizations New
|0
|Kauai Total Hospitalizations
|1
|New OOS/Unk
|0
|Out of State Total
|2
|New Pending
|-4
|Pending
|3
|Statewide Total
|442
|Total New Positive cases
|7
|State of Hawaii Cases
|New Adults
|7
|Total Adults
|434
|New Minors
|0
|Total Minors
|8
|Total # of Tests Conducted
|16070
|Positive Tests
|440
|Total Negative Tests
|15612
|Inconclusive
|18
|0
|Daily Tests Completed
|504
|New Neg Tests
|435
|New Hosp.
|0
|Req. Hospitalization
|42
|Daily Recovered Total
|138
|State Recovered Total
|251
|Deaths: Maui
|2
|Deaths: State
|6
More Coronavirus Coverage from MauiTime:
Comments
comments