Maui Coronavirus totals 57, recovered cases jump to 251 for Hawaii

Out of 16,070 coronavirus tests the state has 442 positive cases. As of today, there are 251 individuals that have recovered from coronavirus. Maui’s cases increased by three for a total of 57.

Date 4/9/20 Maui New 3 Maui Total 57 Maui Recovered New 17 Maui Total Recovered 31 Maui Hospitalizations New 0 Maui Total Hospitalizations 5 Maui Deaths New 0 Maui Total Deaths 2 Molokai New 0 Molokai Total 2 Lanai New 0 Lanai Total 0 Oahu New 6 Oahu Total 334 Oahu Recovered New 105 Oahu Total Recovered 188 Oahu Hospitalizations New 0 Oahu Total Hospitalizations 36 Oahu Deaths New 0 Oahu Total Deaths 4 Hawaii Isl. New 0 Hawaii Isl. Total 28 Hawaii Isl. Recovered New 12 Hawaii Isl. Total Recovered 21 HI Isl. Hospitalizations New 0 HI Isl. Total Hospitalizations 0 Kauai New 0 Kauai Total 18 Kauai Recovered New 4 Kauai Total Recovered 11 Kauai Hospitalizations New 0 Kauai Total Hospitalizations 1 New OOS/Unk 0 Out of State Total 2 New Pending -4 Pending 3 Statewide Total 442 Total New Positive cases 7 State of Hawaii Cases New Adults 7 Total Adults 434 New Minors 0 Total Minors 8 Total # of Tests Conducted 16070 Positive Tests 440 Total Negative Tests 15612 Inconclusive 18 0 Daily Tests Completed 504 New Neg Tests 435 New Hosp. 0 Req. Hospitalization 42 Daily Recovered Total 138 State Recovered Total 251 Deaths: Maui 2 Deaths: State 6

