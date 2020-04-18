Maui Coronavirus Tops 100 with No New Cases on Molokai

Maui had an increase of 7 new cases of Coronavirus, the County total is 102, with no new cases on Molokai or Lanai. The total in the state is 553. Mayor Victorino reports there are 29,000 people unemployed in the county. In his address to the county today he said, “I don’t see hotels opening up in the near future.”
Here is how the cases broke down over the last week.
|Date
|4/10/20
|4/13/20
|4/15/20
|4/16/20
|4/17/20
|Maui New
|14
|2
|4
|3
|7
|Maui Total
|80
|86
|92
|95
|102
|41%
|Are related to Maui Memorial Cluster
|Maui Recovered New
|4
|0
|1
|2
|8
|Maui Total Recovered
|40
|40
|42
|44
|52
|46%
|Have Recovered
|Maui Hospitalizations New
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maui Total Hospitalizations
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|8%
|Have required hospitalization
|Maui Deaths New
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maui Total Deaths
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3%
|Have passed
|Molokai New
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Molokai Total
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2%
|Are from Molokai
|Lanai New
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lanai Total
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oahu New
|5
|2
|11
|4
|7
|Oahu Total
|348
|352
|369
|373
|380
|Oahu Recovered New
|12
|3
|22
|13
|8
|Oahu Total Recovered
|223
|233
|271
|284
|292
|Oahu Hospitalizations New
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Oahu Total Hospitalizations
|36
|36
|37
|37
|40
|Oahu Deaths New
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oahu Total Deaths
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hawaii Isl. New
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Hawaii Isl. Total
|34
|40
|41
|41
|44
|Hawaii Isl. Recovered New
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hawaii Isl. Total Recovered
|25
|28
|30
|30
|30
|HI Isl. Hospitalizations New
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HI Isl. Total Hospitalizations
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kauai New
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kauai Total
|19
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Kauai Recovered New
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Kauai Total Recovered
|12
|14
|16
|16
|16
|Kauai Hospitalizations New
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kauai Total Hospitalizations
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|New OOS/Unk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Out of State Total
|2
|2
|6
|6
|6
|New Pending
|-1
|0
|-2
|4
|-5
|Pending
|3
|3
|1
|5
|0
|Statewide Total
|486
|504
|534
|541
|553
|Total New Positive cases
|21
|5
|15
|11
|12
|Total # of Tests Conducted
|17747
|19213
|20535
|21681
|22296
|0.2%
|of the total Hawaii population
|Positive Tests
|484
|502
|528
|539
|551
|Total Negative Tests
|17228
|18680
|19972
|21104
|21699
|Inconclusive
|35
|31
|35
|38
|46
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Daily Tests Completed
|995
|602
|944
|1146
|615
|New Neg Tests
|959
|596
|928
|1132
|595
|New Hosp.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Req. Hospitalization
|44
|44
|45
|45
|48
|Daily Recovered Total
|16
|5
|26
|15
|16
|State Recovered Total
|300
|315
|359
|374
|390
|71%
|Deaths: Maui
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Deaths: State
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
