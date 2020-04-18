MauiTime, Mauis Best News, Information and Entertainment Site

You are here: Home / News / Health / Maui Coronavirus Tops 100 with No New Cases on Molokai

Maui Coronavirus Tops 100 with No New Cases on Molokai

by Leave a Comment

Maui had an increase of 7 new cases of Coronavirus, the County total is 102, with no new cases on Molokai or Lanai. The total in the state is 553. Mayor Victorino reports there are 29,000 people unemployed in the county. In his address to the county today he said, “I don’t see hotels opening up in the near future.”

Here is how the cases broke down over the last week.

Date4/10/204/13/204/15/204/16/204/17/20
Maui New142437
Maui Total8086929510241%Are related to Maui Memorial Cluster
Maui Recovered New40128
Maui Total Recovered404042445246%Have Recovered
Maui Hospitalizations New10000
Maui Total Hospitalizations777778%Have required hospitalization
Maui Deaths New00000
Maui Total Deaths333333%Have passed
Molokai New00000
Molokai Total222222%Are from Molokai
Lanai New00000
Lanai Total00000
Oahu New521147
Oahu Total348352369373380
Oahu Recovered New12322138
Oahu Total Recovered223233271284292
Oahu Hospitalizations New00003
Oahu Total Hospitalizations3636373740
Oahu Deaths New10000
Oahu Total Deaths66666
Hawaii Isl. New31003
Hawaii Isl. Total3440414144
Hawaii Isl. Recovered New01100
Hawaii Isl. Total Recovered2528303030
HI Isl. Hospitalizations New00000
HI Isl. Total Hospitalizations00000
Kauai New00000
Kauai Total1921212121
Kauai Recovered New01200
Kauai Total Recovered1214161616
Kauai Hospitalizations New00000
Kauai Total Hospitalizations11111
New OOS/Unk00000
Out of State Total22666
New Pending-10-24-5
Pending33150
Statewide Total486504534541553
Total New Positive cases215151112
Total # of Tests Conducted17747192132053521681222960.2%of the total Hawaii population
Positive Tests484502528539551
Total Negative Tests1722818680199722110421699
Inconclusive3531353846
00000
Daily Tests Completed9956029441146615
New Neg Tests9595969281132595
New Hosp.10003
Req. Hospitalization4444454548
Daily Recovered Total165261516
State Recovered Total30031535937439071%
Deaths: Maui33333
Deaths: State99999

More Coronavirus Coverage from MauiTime:

Buy Local! A Sustainable Guide on How to Buy Direct from Maui Farmers and Makers
Growing Hope: During a pandemic, gardening takes on new meaning
Drive-Thru Testing in Central Maui and Molokai Tomorrow
West Maui Food Distribution Announced
Maui Coronavirus Cases Increase by 4
Maui Hospital Workers Still Not Wearing Correct Masks?
The Kanaha ʻOhana Finds its Voice: How COVID-19 has rallied the forgotten homeless
Live Updates: COVID-19 (coronavirus)
Updated 4/13/20: Restaurants on Maui Open Status during COVID19

Comments

comments