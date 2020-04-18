Maui Coronavirus Tops 100 with No New Cases on Molokai

Maui had an increase of 7 new cases of Coronavirus, the County total is 102, with no new cases on Molokai or Lanai. The total in the state is 553. Mayor Victorino reports there are 29,000 people unemployed in the county. In his address to the county today he said, “I don’t see hotels opening up in the near future.”

Here is how the cases broke down over the last week.

Date 4/10/20 4/13/20 4/15/20 4/16/20 4/17/20 Maui New 14 2 4 3 7 Maui Total 80 86 92 95 102 41% Are related to Maui Memorial Cluster Maui Recovered New 4 0 1 2 8 Maui Total Recovered 40 40 42 44 52 46% Have Recovered Maui Hospitalizations New 1 0 0 0 0 Maui Total Hospitalizations 7 7 7 7 7 8% Have required hospitalization Maui Deaths New 0 0 0 0 0 Maui Total Deaths 3 3 3 3 3 3% Have passed Molokai New 0 0 0 0 0 Molokai Total 2 2 2 2 2 2% Are from Molokai Lanai New 0 0 0 0 0 Lanai Total 0 0 0 0 0 Oahu New 5 2 11 4 7 Oahu Total 348 352 369 373 380 Oahu Recovered New 12 3 22 13 8 Oahu Total Recovered 223 233 271 284 292 Oahu Hospitalizations New 0 0 0 0 3 Oahu Total Hospitalizations 36 36 37 37 40 Oahu Deaths New 1 0 0 0 0 Oahu Total Deaths 6 6 6 6 6 Hawaii Isl. New 3 1 0 0 3 Hawaii Isl. Total 34 40 41 41 44 Hawaii Isl. Recovered New 0 1 1 0 0 Hawaii Isl. Total Recovered 25 28 30 30 30 HI Isl. Hospitalizations New 0 0 0 0 0 HI Isl. Total Hospitalizations 0 0 0 0 0 Kauai New 0 0 0 0 0 Kauai Total 19 21 21 21 21 Kauai Recovered New 0 1 2 0 0 Kauai Total Recovered 12 14 16 16 16 Kauai Hospitalizations New 0 0 0 0 0 Kauai Total Hospitalizations 1 1 1 1 1 New OOS/Unk 0 0 0 0 0 Out of State Total 2 2 6 6 6 New Pending -1 0 -2 4 -5 Pending 3 3 1 5 0 Statewide Total 486 504 534 541 553 Total New Positive cases 21 5 15 11 12 Total # of Tests Conducted 17747 19213 20535 21681 22296 0.2% of the total Hawaii population Positive Tests 484 502 528 539 551 Total Negative Tests 17228 18680 19972 21104 21699 Inconclusive 35 31 35 38 46 0 0 0 0 0 Daily Tests Completed 995 602 944 1146 615 New Neg Tests 959 596 928 1132 595 New Hosp. 1 0 0 0 3 Req. Hospitalization 44 44 45 45 48 Daily Recovered Total 16 5 26 15 16 State Recovered Total 300 315 359 374 390 71% Deaths: Maui 3 3 3 3 3 Deaths: State 9 9 9 9 9

More Coronavirus Coverage from MauiTime:

Share this:

Comments

comments