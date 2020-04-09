MauiTime, Mauis Best News, Information and Entertainment Site

Maui Coronavirus Cases total 54 and 28 Percent are Hospital Workers

Hawaii Coronavirus cases by county are graphed for the last 10 days

Department of Health reports there are 6 new cases of coronavirus in the County of Maui, in addition, a total of 15 workers from Maui Memorial Medical Center are COVID19 positive. That means 28% of the coronavirus cases on Maui are workers from the hospital. The hospital had a policy in place where workers were not allowed to wear personal protection equipment, a policy which was reversed just last week. An adult male over 65 is the second resident of Maui to pass away due to coronavirus.

The state has also reported that they will now begin “contact testing.” This is the testing of close intimate contacts of individuals who test positive. Those individuals who test positive will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days. Contact testing will be prioritized among healthcare providers, police, firefighters and EMS workers.

Right now the state is at 47% of its hospital bed capacity, and at 28.6% capacity for ICU beds, according to the Department of Health.

Date4/8/20
Maui New6
Maui Total5428%Are Maui Hospital Workers
Maui Recovered New0
Maui Total Recovered1426%Have Recovered
Maui Hospitalizations New0
Maui Total Hospitalizations59%Have required hospitalization
Maui Deaths New1
Maui Total Deaths24%Have passed
Molokai New0
Molokai Total24%Are from Molokai
Lanai New0
Lanai Total0
Oahu New16
Oahu Total328
Oahu Recovered New0
Oahu Total Recovered83
Oahu Hospitalizations New0
Oahu Total Hospitalizations36
Oahu Deaths New0
Oahu Total Deaths4
Hawaii Isl. New0
Hawaii Isl. Total26
Hawaii Isl. Recovered New0
Hawaii Isl. Total Recovered9
HI Isl. Hospitalizations New0
HI Isl. Total Hospitalizations0
Kauai New0
Kauai Total18
Kauai Recovered New0
Kauai Total Recovered7
Kauai Hospitalizations New0
Kauai Total Hospitalizations1
New OOS/Unk0
Out of State Total2
New Pending0
Pending7
Statewide Total437
Total New Positive cases22
State of Hawaii Cases
New Adults25
Total Adults427
New Minors0
Total Minors8
Total # of Tests Conducted15566
Positive Tests433
Total Negative Tests15177
Inconclusive16
Daily Tests Completed585

