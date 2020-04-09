Maui Coronavirus Cases total 54 and 28 Percent are Hospital Workers

Hawaii Coronavirus cases by county are graphed for the last 10 days

Department of Health reports there are 6 new cases of coronavirus in the County of Maui, in addition, a total of 15 workers from Maui Memorial Medical Center are COVID19 positive. That means 28% of the coronavirus cases on Maui are workers from the hospital. The hospital had a policy in place where workers were not allowed to wear personal protection equipment, a policy which was reversed just last week. An adult male over 65 is the second resident of Maui to pass away due to coronavirus.

The state has also reported that they will now begin “contact testing.” This is the testing of close intimate contacts of individuals who test positive. Those individuals who test positive will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days. Contact testing will be prioritized among healthcare providers, police, firefighters and EMS workers.

Right now the state is at 47% of its hospital bed capacity, and at 28.6% capacity for ICU beds, according to the Department of Health.

Date 4/8/20 Maui New 6 Maui Total 54 28% Are Maui Hospital Workers Maui Recovered New 0 Maui Total Recovered 14 26% Have Recovered Maui Hospitalizations New 0 Maui Total Hospitalizations 5 9% Have required hospitalization Maui Deaths New 1 Maui Total Deaths 2 4% Have passed Molokai New 0 Molokai Total 2 4% Are from Molokai Lanai New 0 Lanai Total 0 Oahu New 16 Oahu Total 328 Oahu Recovered New 0 Oahu Total Recovered 83 Oahu Hospitalizations New 0 Oahu Total Hospitalizations 36 Oahu Deaths New 0 Oahu Total Deaths 4 Hawaii Isl. New 0 Hawaii Isl. Total 26 Hawaii Isl. Recovered New 0 Hawaii Isl. Total Recovered 9 HI Isl. Hospitalizations New 0 HI Isl. Total Hospitalizations 0 Kauai New 0 Kauai Total 18 Kauai Recovered New 0 Kauai Total Recovered 7 Kauai Hospitalizations New 0 Kauai Total Hospitalizations 1 New OOS/Unk 0 Out of State Total 2 New Pending 0 Pending 7 Statewide Total 437 Total New Positive cases 22 State of Hawaii Cases New Adults 25 Total Adults 427 New Minors 0 Total Minors 8 Total # of Tests Conducted 15566 Positive Tests 433 Total Negative Tests 15177 Inconclusive 16 Daily Tests Completed 585

