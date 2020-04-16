Maui Coronavirus Cases Increase by 4

Maui Coronavirus cases total 92 after nearly a month of the county being shutdown, with the state totaling 530. The state reports 237,048 individuals have signed up for unemployment benefits.
|Date
|4/10/20
|4/13/20
|4/15/20
|Maui New
|14
|2
|4
|Maui Total
|80
|86
|92
|41%
|Are related to Maui Memorial Cluster
|Maui Recovered New
|4
|0
|1
|Maui Total Recovered
|40
|40
|42
|46%
|Have Recovered
|Maui Hospitalizations New
|1
|0
|0
|Maui Total Hospitalizations
|7
|7
|7
|8%
|Have required hospitalization
|Maui Deaths New
|0
|0
|0
|Maui Total Deaths
|3
|3
|3
|3%
|Have passed
|Molokai New
|0
|0
|0
|Molokai Total
|2
|2
|2
|2%
|Are from Molokai
|Lanai New
|0
|0
|0
|Lanai Total
|0
|0
|0
|Oahu New
|5
|2
|11
|Oahu Total
|348
|352
|369
|Oahu Recovered New
|12
|3
|22
|Oahu Total Recovered
|223
|233
|271
|Oahu Hospitalizations New
|0
|0
|0
|Oahu Total Hospitalizations
|36
|36
|37
|Oahu Deaths New
|1
|0
|0
|Oahu Total Deaths
|6
|6
|6
|Hawaii Isl. New
|3
|1
|0
|Hawaii Isl. Total
|34
|40
|41
|Hawaii Isl. Recovered New
|0
|1
|1
|Hawaii Isl. Total Recovered
|25
|28
|30
|HI Isl. Hospitalizations New
|0
|0
|0
|HI Isl. Total Hospitalizations
|0
|0
|0
|Kauai New
|0
|0
|0
|Kauai Total
|19
|21
|21
|Kauai Recovered New
|0
|1
|2
|Kauai Total Recovered
|12
|14
|16
|Kauai Hospitalizations New
|0
|0
|0
|Kauai Total Hospitalizations
|1
|1
|1
|New OOS/Unk
|0
|0
|0
|Out of State Total
|2
|2
|6
|New Pending
|-1
|0
|-2
|Pending
|3
|3
|1
|Statewide Total
|486
|504
|534
|Total New Positive cases
|21
|5
|15
|State of Hawaii Cases
|20
|New Adults
|454
|Total Adults
|1
|New Minors
|9
|Total Minors
|463
|Total # of Tests Conducted
|17747
|19213
|20535
|0.1%
|of the total Hawaii population
|Positive Tests
|484
|502
|528
|Total Negative Tests
|17228
|18680
|19972
|Inconclusive
|35
|31
|35
|0
|0
|0
|Daily Tests Completed
|995
|602
|944
|New Neg Tests
|959
|596
|928
|New Hosp.
|1
|0
|0
|Req. Hospitalization
|44
|44
|45
|Daily Recovered Total
|16
|5
|26
|State Recovered Total
|300
|315
|359
|67%
|of total coronavirus cases
|Deaths: Maui
|3
|3
|3
|Deaths: State
|9
|9
|9
More Coronavirus Coverage from MauiTime:
Comments
comments