MauiTime, Mauis Best News, Information and Entertainment Site

You are here: Home / News / Health / Maui Coronavirus Cases Increase by 4

Maui Coronavirus Cases Increase by 4

by Leave a Comment

State of Hawaii coronavirus cases by island in a line graph

Maui Coronavirus cases total 92 after nearly a month of the county being shutdown, with the state totaling 530. The state reports 237,048 individuals have signed up for unemployment benefits.

Date4/10/204/13/204/15/20
Maui New1424
Maui Total80869241%Are related to Maui Memorial Cluster
Maui Recovered New401
Maui Total Recovered40404246%Have Recovered
Maui Hospitalizations New100
Maui Total Hospitalizations7778%Have required hospitalization
Maui Deaths New000
Maui Total Deaths3333%Have passed
Molokai New000
Molokai Total2222%Are from Molokai
Lanai New000
Lanai Total000
Oahu New5211
Oahu Total348352369
Oahu Recovered New12322
Oahu Total Recovered223233271
Oahu Hospitalizations New000
Oahu Total Hospitalizations363637
Oahu Deaths New100
Oahu Total Deaths666
Hawaii Isl. New310
Hawaii Isl. Total344041
Hawaii Isl. Recovered New011
Hawaii Isl. Total Recovered252830
HI Isl. Hospitalizations New000
HI Isl. Total Hospitalizations000
Kauai New000
Kauai Total192121
Kauai Recovered New012
Kauai Total Recovered121416
Kauai Hospitalizations New000
Kauai Total Hospitalizations111
New OOS/Unk000
Out of State Total226
New Pending-10-2
Pending331
Statewide Total486504534
Total New Positive cases21515
State of Hawaii Cases20
New Adults454
Total Adults1
New Minors9
Total Minors463
Total # of Tests Conducted1774719213205350.1%of the total Hawaii population
Positive Tests484502528
Total Negative Tests172281868019972
Inconclusive353135
000
Daily Tests Completed995602944
New Neg Tests959596928
New Hosp.100
Req. Hospitalization444445
Daily Recovered Total16526
State Recovered Total30031535967%of total coronavirus cases
Deaths: Maui333
Deaths: State999

More Coronavirus Coverage from MauiTime:

Maui Hospital Workers Still Not Wearing Correct Masks?
The Kanaha ʻOhana Finds its Voice: How COVID-19 has rallied the forgotten homeless
Live Updates: COVID-19 (coronavirus)
Updated 4/13/20: Restaurants on Maui Open Status during COVID19

Comments

comments