Maui Coronavirus Cases Increase by 4

Maui Coronavirus cases total 92 after nearly a month of the county being shutdown, with the state totaling 530. The state reports 237,048 individuals have signed up for unemployment benefits.

Date 4/10/20 4/13/20 4/15/20 Maui New 14 2 4 Maui Total 80 86 92 41% Are related to Maui Memorial Cluster Maui Recovered New 4 0 1 Maui Total Recovered 40 40 42 46% Have Recovered Maui Hospitalizations New 1 0 0 Maui Total Hospitalizations 7 7 7 8% Have required hospitalization Maui Deaths New 0 0 0 Maui Total Deaths 3 3 3 3% Have passed Molokai New 0 0 0 Molokai Total 2 2 2 2% Are from Molokai Lanai New 0 0 0 Lanai Total 0 0 0 Oahu New 5 2 11 Oahu Total 348 352 369 Oahu Recovered New 12 3 22 Oahu Total Recovered 223 233 271 Oahu Hospitalizations New 0 0 0 Oahu Total Hospitalizations 36 36 37 Oahu Deaths New 1 0 0 Oahu Total Deaths 6 6 6 Hawaii Isl. New 3 1 0 Hawaii Isl. Total 34 40 41 Hawaii Isl. Recovered New 0 1 1 Hawaii Isl. Total Recovered 25 28 30 HI Isl. Hospitalizations New 0 0 0 HI Isl. Total Hospitalizations 0 0 0 Kauai New 0 0 0 Kauai Total 19 21 21 Kauai Recovered New 0 1 2 Kauai Total Recovered 12 14 16 Kauai Hospitalizations New 0 0 0 Kauai Total Hospitalizations 1 1 1 New OOS/Unk 0 0 0 Out of State Total 2 2 6 New Pending -1 0 -2 Pending 3 3 1 Statewide Total 486 504 534 Total New Positive cases 21 5 15 State of Hawaii Cases 20 New Adults 454 Total Adults 1 New Minors 9 Total Minors 463 Total # of Tests Conducted 17747 19213 20535 0.1% of the total Hawaii population Positive Tests 484 502 528 Total Negative Tests 17228 18680 19972 Inconclusive 35 31 35 0 0 0 Daily Tests Completed 995 602 944 New Neg Tests 959 596 928 New Hosp. 1 0 0 Req. Hospitalization 44 44 45 Daily Recovered Total 16 5 26 State Recovered Total 300 315 359 67% of total coronavirus cases Deaths: Maui 3 3 3 Deaths: State 9 9 9

