Maui Aids Foundation’s Mardis Gras Maui Benefit at Four Seasons Maui Resort 

Maui Aids Foundation’s Mardis Gras Maui Benefit will take place at the Four Seasons Maui Resort on Saturday, Feb. 24. Maui AIDS Foundation’s yearly fundraising extravaganza will include a dinner menu designed by Chef Craig Dryhurst, silent auction, photo booth, live entertainment with Shea Derrick and the Full Flavor Band and a DJ afterparty. Don’t forget to attend in Mardis Gras fashion! 21+. $140. 6pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000; MauiAIDS.org
Photo courtesy Walt Murphy
