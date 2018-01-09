Maui AIDS Foundation gets grant from Elizabeth Taylor Foundation

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation has awarded Maui AIDS Foundation with a $6,000 grant. ETAF, in partnership with Macy’s, provided the grant, which will be used for HIV education and testing services including activities involving Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), a once-daily pill approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that is more than 90 percent effective in preventing HIV transmission.

“The work that Maui AIDS Foundation does to help people affected by HIV/AIDS is impressive, and very much aligned with Elizabeth Taylor’s passionate commitment to the cause,” said Joel Goldman, Managing Director of ETAF. “ETAF and our partners at Macy’s are thrilled to present Maui AIDS Foundation with these funds to help further our shared mission.”

Macy’s partnership with ETAF in contributing to the grant comes via its Cause Marketing Program. Through the program, Macy’s honors their responsibility to the community and their concern for the needs of their neighbors.

ETAF was established by legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor in 1991 to provide grants to existing organizations offering direct care to people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS. Since its inception, ETAF has concentrated on supporting marginalized communities and has expanded our funding to support innovative HIV prevention education and advocacy programs. To date, ETAF has granted to more than 675 organizations in 44 countries and 42 states in the U.S.

Photo courtesy Maui AIDS Foundation