March For Babies at Keopuolani Regional Park

The March For Babies will happen at Keopuolani Regional Park on Saturday, April 28. March For Dimes’ 48th annual fundraising event will take place at the Hui Aloha Playground. The organization is committed to fighting for the health of moms and babies. Support this Maui nonprofit by bringing your whole family down for live music and fun in theme of community support. Free. 7:30am. Keopuolani Regional Park, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); Marchforbabies.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/March For Babies