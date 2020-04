Lowest Hawaii Coronavirus Increase in 25 Days

Only 5 New Cases in Hawaii, with 2 New Cases for Maui, State of Hawaii Line Graph

The State of Hawaii has only 5 new cases of coronavirus today, and Maui County had 2 new cases. Maui Cases related to Maui Memorial Medical Center totals 34, about 40% of our island total of 86 cases.

Date 4/10/20 4/13/20 Maui New 14 2 Maui Total 80 86 40% Are related to Maui Memorial Cluster Maui Recovered New 4 0 Maui Total Recovered 40 40 47% Have Recovered Maui Hospitalizations New 1 0 Maui Total Hospitalizations 7 7 8% Have required hospitalization Maui Deaths New 0 0 Maui Total Deaths 3 3 3% Have passed Molokai New 0 0 Molokai Total 2 2 2% Are from Molokai Lanai New 0 0 Lanai Total 0 0 Oahu New 5 2 Oahu Total 348 352 Oahu Recovered New 12 3 Oahu Total Recovered 223 233 Oahu Hospitalizations New 0 0 Oahu Total Hospitalizations 36 36 Oahu Deaths New 1 0 Oahu Total Deaths 6 6 Hawaii Isl. New 3 1 Hawaii Isl. Total 34 40 Hawaii Isl. Recovered New 0 1 Hawaii Isl. Total Recovered 25 28 HI Isl. Hospitalizations New 0 0 HI Isl. Total Hospitalizations 0 0 Kauai New 0 0 Kauai Total 19 21 Kauai Recovered New 0 1 Kauai Total Recovered 12 14 Kauai Hospitalizations New 0 0 Kauai Total Hospitalizations 1 1 New OOS/Unk 0 0 Out of State Total 2 2 New Pending -1 0 Pending 3 3 Statewide Total 486 504 Total New Positive cases 21 5 State of Hawaii Cases 20 454 New Adults 454 Total Adults 1 New Minors 9 Total Minors 463 Total # of Tests Conducted 17747 19213 0.1% of the total Hawaii population Positive Tests 484 502 Total Negative Tests 17228 18680 Inconclusive 35 31 0 0 Daily Tests Completed 995 602 New Neg Tests 959 596 New Hosp. 1 0 Req. Hospitalization 44 44 Daily Recovered Total 16 5 State Recovered Total 300 315 63% of total coronavirus cases Deaths: Maui 3 3 Deaths: State 9 9

Maui County Covid19 Statistics by Johns Hopkins University

