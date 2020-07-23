Lahaina Man Kadeem Johnson Arrested for Hate Crime

On July 17, 2020 at about 2:43 p.m., Kadeem Johnson (30) of Lahaina, was arrested on a bench warrant, in connection with an Assault in the First Degree and Assault in the Second Degree cases. His bail was set at $10,000.00.

Investigation reveals that on July 12, 2020, at approximately 5:00 p.m., three male victims were at Big Beach in Makena, when an unknown African American male, later identified as Kadeem Johnson confronted them and allegedly made homophobic slurs.

Johnson became aggressive allegedly throwing various things at the victims. He then grabbed one of the males, placing him in a headlock and striking him in the jaw. Johnson then approached a second male victim, and struck him in the face causing pain.

One of the male victims obtained medical assistance and was later diagnosed with a concussion.

Per the Prosecutors a “Hate Crime” enhancement will be issued in sentencing.

On July 18, 2020 at about 2:01 p.m., Johnson was released after posting bail.

Comments

comments