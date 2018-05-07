Introduction to Nami at Mental Health of America in Wailuku

Learn about NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness) at Mental Health of America in Wailuku on Friday, May 11. You’ll see how NAMI can provide community education, support and advocacy for family members who have a loved one with a mental illness. Speakers Pualani Basbas and Loretta Hughes will share their knowledge, as well as explain how your family can benefit from this program. Free. 12pm. Mental Health America of Hawaii, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-242-6461; Mentalhealthhawaii.org

Photo: National Alliance on Mental Illness/Wikimedia Commons