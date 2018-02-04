The second annual Heart Health Festival will be at Queen Ka`ahumanu Center on Saturday, Feb. 10. There will be CPR demonstrations by the Maui Fire Department, blood pressure screenings by Hui No Ke Ola Pono and Medical Reserves and a heart healthy cooking demonstration with kids by the American Heart Association. You can also check out exercise demonstrations by Emperado Dance Fitness and Keoni’s Hot Lava Dance Studio. Free. 10am. Queen Ka`ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com
Photo courtesy QKC
