Hawaii to Receive $10 Million in Additional Community Development Block Grants to Respond to COVID-19 Crisis

Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) announced that Hawaii will receive an additional allocation of more than $10 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG-CV) to provide critical assistance for the community as it continues to combat the coronavirus pandemic. These CDBG-CV funds are the third round of CDBG funding from the federal CARES Act.

Hawaii County will receive $1,077,958, Kauai County will receive $677,028, Maui County will receive $1,874,312, and the City and County of Honolulu will receive $6,445,350. These funds are specifically intended to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus in vulnerable populations across Hawaii.

“As the coronavirus pandemic continues to dramatically impact day-to-day life in Hawaii, these funds will help address essential needs across our state. The flexibility of CDBG-CV funds allow each county to maximize their efforts to support communities who have been hit hard by the pandemic, including Pacific Islanders and other communities of color. It will take collective action to address the economic consequences of the pandemic, and I remain focused on getting federal assistance to those who need it most,” Senator Hirono said.

Senator Hirono announced in May more than $5 million of CDBG funding in the second disbursement of funds. These funds supported a variety of projects including mobile youth outreach services at the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Island, emergency food distribution equipment at The Food Basket, laundry and utility improvements at Na Kahua Hale O Ulu Wini, Project Vision Hawaii’s mobile health and hygiene services, Malama Pono Health Services’ rent, mortgage and utilities assistance, rental assistance from Maui Economic Opportunity and Family Life Center, and homeless prevention, mobile testing, and eviction prevention efforts on Oahu.

