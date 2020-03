Statewide COVID19 cases increased to 204, 5 of the new 29 cases were in Maui County, Oahu and Maui Graphed.

The State of Hawaii reported 29 new cases of coronavirus and the total number of cases is 204.

Date 3/30/2020 Total Cases 204 New Cases 29 Total State Res 163 New State Res 22 Total Oahu Res 125 New Oahu Res 15 Total Maui Res 21 New Maui Res 5 Total HIsland Res 10 New HIsland Res 2 Total Kauai Res 7 New Kauai Res 0 Total Non Res 10 New Non Res 0 Unk/ Cruise 2 Total Hosp 12 New Hosp 0

