Hawaii Daily Coronavirus Totals and Testing Data for 3/29/20, New Maui Cases

Daily Maui and Oahu Coronavirus Cases Graphed and Line Charted for 3/29/20 Showing New Daily Cases

The State of Hawaii Department of Health Data for Coronavirus Cases for March 29, 2020, including a line chart showing the Oahu and Maui curve data. Total Hawaii COVID-19 Cases Jump to 175, with 4 new Maui Residents testing positive. The State is now releasing the data on breakdown on how many are residents versus non residents in cases by Island, however they did not report how many tests were done, or what the ages are of the new cases.

Hawaii COVID-19 CASES by Island Date 3/29/2020 Maui Non Resident New Cases 0 Maui NR Total 4 Maui Resident New Cases 4 Maui Resident Total 16 Maui Total 20 Molokai New 0 Molokai Total 0 Lanai New 0 Lanai Total 0 Oahu Non Resident New Cases 0 Oahu NR Total 6 Oahu Resident New 11 Oahu Resident Total 110 Oahu Total 116 HI Isl Non Resident New 1 HI Isl NR Total 4 Hawaii Isl. Resident New 1 HI Isl. Res Tot 8 Hawaii Isl. Total 12 Kauai Non Resident New 0 Kauai NR Total 5 Kauai Resident New 1 Kauai Res Total 7 Kauai Total 12 New OOS/Unk 0 Out of State Total 2 New Pending 6 Total Pending 13 Total Statewide 175 Total New Positive cases 24 Adults * Minor * Hi Residents 141 Non Resident 19 Unknown 15 Total 175 Total # of Tests Conducted * Daily Tests Completed * New Hosp. 0 Req. Hospitalization 12 Released from Isolation Today 10 Released from Isolation Total 49 Deaths: Maui 0 Deaths: State 0 * information not included in 3/29/20 HI Department of Health Report

