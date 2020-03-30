MauiTime, Mauis Best News, Information and Entertainment Site

Hawaii Daily Coronavirus Totals and Testing Data for 3/29/20, New Maui Cases

Daily Maui and Oahu Coronavirus Cases Graphed and Line Charted for 3/29/20 Showing New Daily Cases

The State of Hawaii Department of Health Data for Coronavirus Cases for March 29, 2020, including a line chart showing the Oahu and Maui curve data. Total Hawaii COVID-19 Cases Jump to 175, with 4 new Maui Residents testing positive. The State is now releasing the data on breakdown on how many are residents versus non residents in cases by Island, however they did not report how many tests were done, or what the ages are of the new cases.

Hawaii COVID-19 CASES by Island
Date3/29/2020
Maui Non Resident New Cases0
Maui NR Total4
Maui Resident New Cases4
Maui Resident Total16
Maui Total20
Molokai New0
Molokai Total0
Lanai New0
Lanai Total0
Oahu Non Resident New Cases0
Oahu NR Total6
Oahu Resident New11
Oahu Resident Total110
Oahu Total116
HI Isl Non Resident New1
HI Isl NR Total4
Hawaii Isl. Resident New1
HI Isl. Res Tot8
Hawaii Isl. Total12
Kauai Non Resident New0
Kauai NR Total5
Kauai Resident New1
Kauai Res Total7
Kauai Total12
New OOS/Unk0
Out of State Total2
New Pending6
Total Pending13
Total Statewide 175
Total New Positive cases24
Adults*
Minor*
Hi Residents141
Non Resident19
Unknown15
Total175
Total # of Tests Conducted*
Daily Tests Completed*
New Hosp.0
Req. Hospitalization12
Released from Isolation Today10
Released from Isolation Total49
Deaths: Maui0
Deaths: State0
* information not included in 3/29/20 HI Department of Health Report

