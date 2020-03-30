Hawaii Daily Coronavirus Totals and Testing Data for 3/29/20, New Maui Cases

The State of Hawaii Department of Health Data for Coronavirus Cases for March 29, 2020, including a line chart showing the Oahu and Maui curve data. Total Hawaii COVID-19 Cases Jump to 175, with 4 new Maui Residents testing positive. The State is now releasing the data on breakdown on how many are residents versus non residents in cases by Island, however they did not report how many tests were done, or what the ages are of the new cases.
|Hawaii COVID-19 CASES by Island
|Date
|3/29/2020
|Maui Non Resident New Cases
|0
|Maui NR Total
|4
|Maui Resident New Cases
|4
|Maui Resident Total
|16
|Maui Total
|20
|Molokai New
|0
|Molokai Total
|0
|Lanai New
|0
|Lanai Total
|0
|Oahu Non Resident New Cases
|0
|Oahu NR Total
|6
|Oahu Resident New
|11
|Oahu Resident Total
|110
|Oahu Total
|116
|HI Isl Non Resident New
|1
|HI Isl NR Total
|4
|Hawaii Isl. Resident New
|1
|HI Isl. Res Tot
|8
|Hawaii Isl. Total
|12
|Kauai Non Resident New
|0
|Kauai NR Total
|5
|Kauai Resident New
|1
|Kauai Res Total
|7
|Kauai Total
|12
|New OOS/Unk
|0
|Out of State Total
|2
|New Pending
|6
|Total Pending
|13
|Total Statewide
|175
|Total New Positive cases
|24
|Adults
|*
|Minor
|*
|Hi Residents
|141
|Non Resident
|19
|Unknown
|15
|Total
|175
|Total # of Tests Conducted
|*
|Daily Tests Completed
|*
|New Hosp.
|0
|Req. Hospitalization
|12
|Released from Isolation Today
|10
|Released from Isolation Total
|49
|Deaths: Maui
|0
|Deaths: State
|0
|* information not included in 3/29/20 HI Department of Health Report
More Coronavirus Coverage from MauiTime:
Comments
comments