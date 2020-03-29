MauiTime, Mauis Best News, Information and Entertainment Site

Hawaii Daily Coronavirus Totals and Testing Data for 3/28/20

Maui and Oahu Daily Coronavirus Totals in a Line Chart

The State of Hawaii Department of Health Data for Coronavirus Cases for March 28, 2020

Hawaii COVID-19 CASES
Date3/28/20
By Island
Maui New0
Maui Total16
Molokai New0
Molokai Total0
Lanai New0
Lanai Total0
Oahu New19
Oahu Total108
Hawaii New3
Hawaii Total10
Kauai New6
Kauai Total11
New OOS/Unk1
Out of State/ Unknown Total6
Statewide Total151
Total New Positive Cases29
Adults28
Minor1
Resident Breakdown
Hi Residents126
Non Resident19
Unknown6
Total151
Total # of Tests Conducted to Date7000
Tests Completed Today1200
Cases Req. Hospitalization12
Released from Isolation39
Deaths: State0

