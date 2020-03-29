Hawaii Daily Coronavirus Totals and Testing Data for 3/28/20

Maui and Oahu Daily Coronavirus Totals in a Line Chart

The State of Hawaii Department of Health Data for Coronavirus Cases for March 28, 2020

Hawaii COVID-19 CASES Date 3/28/20 By Island Maui New 0 Maui Total 16 Molokai New 0 Molokai Total 0 Lanai New 0 Lanai Total 0 Oahu New 19 Oahu Total 108 Hawaii New 3 Hawaii Total 10 Kauai New 6 Kauai Total 11 New OOS/Unk 1 Out of State/ Unknown Total 6 Statewide Total 151 Total New Positive Cases 29 Adults 28 Minor 1 Resident Breakdown Hi Residents 126 Non Resident 19 Unknown 6 Total 151 Total # of Tests Conducted to Date 7000 Tests Completed Today 1200 Cases Req. Hospitalization 12 Released from Isolation 39 Deaths: State 0

