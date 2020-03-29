Hawaii Daily Coronavirus Totals and Testing Data for 3/28/20

The State of Hawaii Department of Health Data for Coronavirus Cases for March 28, 2020
|Hawaii COVID-19 CASES
|Date
|3/28/20
|By Island
|Maui New
|0
|Maui Total
|16
|Molokai New
|0
|Molokai Total
|0
|Lanai New
|0
|Lanai Total
|0
|Oahu New
|19
|Oahu Total
|108
|Hawaii New
|3
|Hawaii Total
|10
|Kauai New
|6
|Kauai Total
|11
|New OOS/Unk
|1
|Out of State/ Unknown Total
|6
|Statewide Total
|151
|Total New Positive Cases
|29
|Adults
|28
|Minor
|1
|Resident Breakdown
|Hi Residents
|126
|Non Resident
|19
|Unknown
|6
|Total
|151
|Total # of Tests Conducted to Date
|7000
|Tests Completed Today
|1200
|Cases Req. Hospitalization
|12
|Released from Isolation
|39
|Deaths: State
|0
