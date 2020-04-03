Hawaii Daily Coronavirus and Testing Totals for 4/2/20

Coronavirus cases by Zip Code for the State of Hawaii

The Department of Health has identified the first case of COVID19 in a Molokai resident late today. Oahu’s total cases topped 200. Department of Public Safety says there are 0 cases in the Maui County Correctional Center. Today marked the second death related to COVID19.

Hawaii COVID-19 CASES by Island Date 3/30/2020 3/31/20 4/1/20 4/2/20 Maui Non Resident New Cases 0 0 0 Maui NR Total 4 4 4 Maui Resident New Cases 5 0 1 Maui Resident Total 21 21 22 Maui New 1 Maui Total 25 25 26 27 Maui New Recovered 0 Maui Total Recovered 11 Maui New Hospitalizations 0 Maui Total Hospitalizations 0 Molokai New 0 0 0 1 Molokai Total 0 0 0 1 Lanai New 0 0 0 0 Lanai Total 0 0 0 0 Oahu Non Resident New Cases 0 0 1 Oahu NR Total 6 6 7 Oahu Resident New 15 21 17 Oahu Resident Total 125 146 163 Oahu New 24 Oahu Total 131 152 170 206 Oahu New Recovered 3 Oahu Total Recovered 52 Oahu New Hospitalizations 0 Oahu Total Hospitalizations 14 Oahu New Deaths 1 Oahu Total Deaths 2 HI Isl Non Resident New 0 0 0 HI Isl NR Total 4 4 4 Hawaii Isl. Resident New 2 1 2 HI Isl. Res Tot 10 11 13 Hawaii Isl. New 0 Hawaii Isl. Total 14 15 17 17 Hawaii Isl. New Recovered 0 Hawaii Isl. Total Recovered 6 HI Isl. New Hospitalizations 0 HI Isl. Total Hospitalizations 0 Kauai Non Resident New 0 0 0 Kauai NR Total 5 5 5 Kauai Resident New 0 0 0 Kauai Res Total 7 7 7 Kauai New 0 Kauai Total 12 12 12 12 Kauai New Recovered 0 Kauai Total Recovered 3 Kauai New Hospitalizations 0 Kauai Total Hospitalizations 1 New OOS/Unk 0 0 0 0 Out of State Total 2 2 2 2 New Pending 7 -2 13 2 Total Pending 20 18 31 20 Statewide Total 204 224 258 285 Total New Positive cases 29 20 34 27 New Adult Cases 28 33 27 Total Adult Cases 253 280 New Minor Cases 1 1 0 Total Minor Cases 5 5 New Hi Residents 20 Total Hi Residents 165 187 207 227 New Non Residents 1 Total Non Residents 20 20 20 21 New Unknown 6 Total Unknown 19 19 19 25 Total Statewide 204 226 246 285 Total # of Tests Conducted 8675 8936 10462 11299 Daily Tests Completed 675 261 1526 837 New Hosp. 0 1 2 0 Req. Hospitalization 12 13 15 15 Total Recovered Today 6 3 11 3 Total Recovered in State 55 58 69 72 Deaths: Maui 0 0 0 0 Deaths: State 0 1 1 2

SOURCE: State of Hawaii Department of Health. Note data that is not present, was not given for that particular day

