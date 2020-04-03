Hawaii Daily Coronavirus and Testing Totals for 4/2/20

The Department of Health has identified the first case of COVID19 in a Molokai resident late today. Oahu’s total cases topped 200. Department of Public Safety says there are 0 cases in the Maui County Correctional Center. Today marked the second death related to COVID19.
|Hawaii COVID-19 CASES by Island
|Date
|3/30/2020
|3/31/20
|4/1/20
|4/2/20
|Maui Non Resident New Cases
|0
|0
|0
|Maui NR Total
|4
|4
|4
|Maui Resident New Cases
|5
|0
|1
|Maui Resident Total
|21
|21
|22
|Maui New
|1
|Maui Total
|25
|25
|26
|27
|Maui New Recovered
|0
|Maui Total Recovered
|11
|Maui New Hospitalizations
|0
|Maui Total Hospitalizations
|0
|Molokai New
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Molokai Total
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lanai New
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lanai Total
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oahu Non Resident New Cases
|0
|0
|1
|Oahu NR Total
|6
|6
|7
|Oahu Resident New
|15
|21
|17
|Oahu Resident Total
|125
|146
|163
|Oahu New
|24
|Oahu Total
|131
|152
|170
|206
|Oahu New Recovered
|3
|Oahu Total Recovered
|52
|Oahu New Hospitalizations
|0
|Oahu Total Hospitalizations
|14
|Oahu New Deaths
|1
|Oahu Total Deaths
|2
|HI Isl Non Resident New
|0
|0
|0
|HI Isl NR Total
|4
|4
|4
|Hawaii Isl. Resident New
|2
|1
|2
|HI Isl. Res Tot
|10
|11
|13
|Hawaii Isl. New
|0
|Hawaii Isl. Total
|14
|15
|17
|17
|Hawaii Isl. New Recovered
|0
|Hawaii Isl. Total Recovered
|6
|HI Isl. New Hospitalizations
|0
|HI Isl. Total Hospitalizations
|0
|Kauai Non Resident New
|0
|0
|0
|Kauai NR Total
|5
|5
|5
|Kauai Resident New
|0
|0
|0
|Kauai Res Total
|7
|7
|7
|Kauai New
|0
|Kauai Total
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Kauai New Recovered
|0
|Kauai Total Recovered
|3
|Kauai New Hospitalizations
|0
|Kauai Total Hospitalizations
|1
|New OOS/Unk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Out of State Total
|2
|2
|2
|2
|New Pending
|7
|-2
|13
|2
|Total Pending
|20
|18
|31
|20
|Statewide Total
|204
|224
|258
|285
|Total New Positive cases
|29
|20
|34
|27
|New Adult Cases
|28
|33
|27
|Total Adult Cases
|253
|280
|New Minor Cases
|1
|1
|0
|Total Minor Cases
|5
|5
|New Hi Residents
|20
|Total Hi Residents
|165
|187
|207
|227
|New Non Residents
|1
|Total Non Residents
|20
|20
|20
|21
|New Unknown
|6
|Total Unknown
|19
|19
|19
|25
|Total Statewide
|204
|226
|246
|285
|Total # of Tests Conducted
|8675
|8936
|10462
|11299
|Daily Tests Completed
|675
|261
|1526
|837
|New Hosp.
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Req. Hospitalization
|12
|13
|15
|15
|Total Recovered Today
|6
|3
|11
|3
|Total Recovered in State
|55
|58
|69
|72
|Deaths: Maui
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Deaths: State
|0
|1
|1
|2
SOURCE: State of Hawaii Department of Health. Note data that is not present, was not given for that particular day
This graphic by Flourish is fascinating:
