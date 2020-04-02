Hawaii Daily Coronavirus and Testing Totals for 4/1/2020

The State Department of Health reports a total of 10,462 COVID19 tests have been completed, with 1526 tests done today. Out of the new cases there is 1 reported as a minor and 33 adults. To date there are 5 minors infected with COVID19 and 253 adults infected. Today’s positive pending cases are 31, those numbers will be reclassified to the island counts once the information is collected.
|Hawaii COVID-19 CASES by Island
|Date
|3/30/2020
|3/31/20
|4/1/20
|Maui Non Resident New Cases
|0
|0
|0
|Maui NR Total
|4
|4
|4
|Maui Resident New Cases
|5
|0
|1
|Maui Resident Total
|21
|21
|22
|Maui Total
|25
|25
|26
|Molokai New
|0
|0
|0
|Molokai Total
|0
|0
|0
|Lanai New
|0
|0
|0
|Lanai Total
|0
|0
|0
|Oahu Non Resident New Cases
|0
|0
|1
|Oahu NR Total
|6
|6
|7
|Oahu Resident New
|15
|21
|17
|Oahu Resident Total
|125
|146
|163
|Oahu Total
|131
|152
|170
|HI Isl Non Resident New
|0
|0
|0
|HI Isl NR Total
|4
|4
|4
|Hawaii Isl. Resident New
|2
|1
|2
|HI Isl. Res Tot
|10
|11
|13
|Hawaii Isl. Total
|14
|15
|17
|Kauai Non Resident New
|0
|0
|0
|Kauai NR Total
|5
|5
|5
|Kauai Resident New
|0
|0
|0
|Kauai Res Total
|7
|7
|7
|Kauai Total
|12
|12
|12
|New OOS/Unk
|0
|0
|0
|Out of State Total
|2
|2
|2
|New Pending
|7
|-2
|13
|Total Pending
|20
|18
|31
|Total Statewide
|204
|224
|258
|Total New Positive cases
|29
|20
|34
|New Adult Cases
|28
|No data from DOH
|33
|Total Adult Cases
|253
|New Minor Cases
|1
|1
|Total Minor Cases
|5
|Hi Residents
|165
|187
|207
|Non Resident
|20
|20
|20
|Unknown
|19
|19
|19
|Total
|204
|226
|246
|Total # of Tests Conducted
|8675
|8936
|10462
|Daily Tests Completed
|675
|261
|1526
|New Hosp.
|0
|1
|2
|Req. Hospitalization
|12
|13
|15
|Released from Isolation Today
|6
|3
|11
|Released from Isolation
|55
|58
|69
|Deaths: Maui
|0
|0
|0
|Deaths: State
|0
|1
|1
