Hawaii Daily Coronavirus and Testing Totals for 4/1/2020

Maui has only 1 new case of COVID19, with 34 New positive cases in the State. Oahu and Maui Line Graph

The State Department of Health reports a total of 10,462 COVID19 tests have been completed, with 1526 tests done today. Out of the new cases there is 1 reported as a minor and 33 adults. To date there are 5 minors infected with COVID19 and 253 adults infected. Today’s positive pending cases are 31, those numbers will be reclassified to the island counts once the information is collected.

Hawaii COVID-19 CASES by Island
Date3/30/20203/31/204/1/20
Maui Non Resident New Cases000
Maui NR Total444
Maui Resident New Cases501
Maui Resident Total212122
Maui Total252526
Molokai New000
Molokai Total000
Lanai New000
Lanai Total000
Oahu Non Resident New Cases001
Oahu NR Total667
Oahu Resident New152117
Oahu Resident Total125146163
Oahu Total131152170
HI Isl Non Resident New000
HI Isl NR Total444
Hawaii Isl. Resident New212
HI Isl. Res Tot101113
Hawaii Isl. Total141517
Kauai Non Resident New000
Kauai NR Total555
Kauai Resident New000
Kauai Res Total777
Kauai Total121212
New OOS/Unk000
Out of State Total222
New Pending7-213
Total Pending201831
Total Statewide 204224258
Total New Positive cases292034
New Adult Cases28No data from DOH33
Total Adult Cases253
New Minor Cases11
Total Minor Cases5
Hi Residents165187207
Non Resident202020
Unknown191919
Total204226246
Total # of Tests Conducted8675893610462
Daily Tests Completed6752611526
New Hosp.012
Req. Hospitalization121315
Released from Isolation Today6311
Released from Isolation555869
Deaths: Maui000
Deaths: State011
