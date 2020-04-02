Hawaii Daily Coronavirus and Testing Totals for 4/1/2020

Maui has only 1 new case of COVID19, with 34 New positive cases in the State. Oahu and Maui Line Graph

The State Department of Health reports a total of 10,462 COVID19 tests have been completed, with 1526 tests done today. Out of the new cases there is 1 reported as a minor and 33 adults. To date there are 5 minors infected with COVID19 and 253 adults infected. Today’s positive pending cases are 31, those numbers will be reclassified to the island counts once the information is collected.

Hawaii COVID-19 CASES by Island Date 3/30/2020 3/31/20 4/1/20 Maui Non Resident New Cases 0 0 0 Maui NR Total 4 4 4 Maui Resident New Cases 5 0 1 Maui Resident Total 21 21 22 Maui Total 25 25 26 Molokai New 0 0 0 Molokai Total 0 0 0 Lanai New 0 0 0 Lanai Total 0 0 0 Oahu Non Resident New Cases 0 0 1 Oahu NR Total 6 6 7 Oahu Resident New 15 21 17 Oahu Resident Total 125 146 163 Oahu Total 131 152 170 HI Isl Non Resident New 0 0 0 HI Isl NR Total 4 4 4 Hawaii Isl. Resident New 2 1 2 HI Isl. Res Tot 10 11 13 Hawaii Isl. Total 14 15 17 Kauai Non Resident New 0 0 0 Kauai NR Total 5 5 5 Kauai Resident New 0 0 0 Kauai Res Total 7 7 7 Kauai Total 12 12 12 New OOS/Unk 0 0 0 Out of State Total 2 2 2 New Pending 7 -2 13 Total Pending 20 18 31 Total Statewide 204 224 258 Total New Positive cases 29 20 34 New Adult Cases 28 No data from DOH 33 Total Adult Cases 253 New Minor Cases 1 1 Total Minor Cases 5 Hi Residents 165 187 207 Non Resident 20 20 20 Unknown 19 19 19 Total 204 226 246 Total # of Tests Conducted 8675 8936 10462 Daily Tests Completed 675 261 1526 New Hosp. 0 1 2 Req. Hospitalization 12 13 15 Released from Isolation Today 6 3 11 Released from Isolation 55 58 69 Deaths: Maui 0 0 0 Deaths: State 0 1 1

