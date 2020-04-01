Hawaii Daily Coronavirus and Testing Totals for 3/31/20 Graph

The Department of Health released the total cases for State of Hawaii to date, we are at 224, with 20 new cases for March 31, 2020. There is now one death reported due to coronavirus.
The data is not released yet for the total number of tests done. This post will be updated when that information is available.
|Hawaii COVID-19 CASES by Island
|Date
|3/30/2020
|3/31/20
|Maui Non Resident New Cases
|0
|0
|Maui NR Total
|4
|4
|Maui Resident New Cases
|5
|0
|Maui Resident Total
|21
|21
|Maui Total
|25
|25
|Molokai New
|0
|0
|Molokai Total
|0
|0
|Lanai New
|0
|0
|Lanai Total
|0
|0
|Oahu Non Resident New Cases
|0
|0
|Oahu NR Total
|6
|6
|Oahu Resident New
|15
|21
|Oahu Resident Total
|125
|146
|Oahu Total
|131
|152
|HI Isl Non Resident New
|0
|0
|HI Isl NR Total
|4
|4
|Hawaii Isl. Resident New
|2
|1
|HI Isl. Res Tot
|10
|11
|Hawaii Isl. Total
|14
|15
|Kauai Non Resident New
|0
|0
|Kauai NR Total
|5
|5
|Kauai Resident New
|0
|0
|Kauai Res Total
|7
|7
|Kauai Total
|12
|12
|New OOS/Unk
|0
|0
|Out of State Total
|2
|2
|New Pending
|7
|-2
|Total Pending
|20
|18
|Total Statewide
|204
|224
|Total New Positive cases
|29
|20
|Adults
|28
|no data yet
|Minor
|1
|Hi Residents
|165
|187
|Non Resident
|20
|20
|Unknown
|19
|19
|Total
|204
|226
|Total # of Tests Conducted
|8675
|No Data Released Yet
|Daily Tests Completed
|675
|New Hosp.
|0
|1
|Req. Hospitalization
|12
|13
|Released from Isolation Today
|6
|3
|Released from Isolation
|55
|58
|Deaths: Maui
|0
|0
|Deaths: State
|0
|1
This chart on Hawaii COVID19 Testing from Hawaii Slack was also compelling:
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has a state by state analysis, this is the data for Hawaii.
