Hawaii Daily Coronavirus and Testing Totals for 3/31/20 Graph

The Department of Health released the total cases for State of Hawaii to date, we are at 224, with 20 new cases for March 31, 2020. There is now one death reported due to coronavirus.

The data is not released yet for the total number of tests done. This post will be updated when that information is available.

Hawaii COVID-19 CASES by Island Date 3/30/2020 3/31/20 Maui Non Resident New Cases 0 0 Maui NR Total 4 4 Maui Resident New Cases 5 0 Maui Resident Total 21 21 Maui Total 25 25 Molokai New 0 0 Molokai Total 0 0 Lanai New 0 0 Lanai Total 0 0 Oahu Non Resident New Cases 0 0 Oahu NR Total 6 6 Oahu Resident New 15 21 Oahu Resident Total 125 146 Oahu Total 131 152 HI Isl Non Resident New 0 0 HI Isl NR Total 4 4 Hawaii Isl. Resident New 2 1 HI Isl. Res Tot 10 11 Hawaii Isl. Total 14 15 Kauai Non Resident New 0 0 Kauai NR Total 5 5 Kauai Resident New 0 0 Kauai Res Total 7 7 Kauai Total 12 12 New OOS/Unk 0 0 Out of State Total 2 2 New Pending 7 -2 Total Pending 20 18 Total Statewide 204 224 Total New Positive cases 29 20 Adults 28 no data yet Minor 1 Hi Residents 165 187 Non Resident 20 20 Unknown 19 19 Total 204 226 Total # of Tests Conducted 8675 No Data Released Yet Daily Tests Completed 675 New Hosp. 0 1 Req. Hospitalization 12 13 Released from Isolation Today 6 3 Released from Isolation 55 58 Deaths: Maui 0 0 Deaths: State 0 1

This chart on Hawaii COVID19 Testing from Hawaii Slack was also compelling:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has a state by state analysis, this is the data for Hawaii.

