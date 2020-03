Maui County Health Workers test patients for Coronavirus

Maui County’s number of Covid-19 cases rose to 13 Wednesday, up one from yesterday. Other islands: Oahu: 68, Kaua’i: 5, Hawai’i: 5, Unknown: 4. Department of Health officials said at least five of those cases required hospitalization. Health officials also acknowledged that they erred in announcing that one person had died from the virus, saying the test results had been misread.

