Governor Announces New 14-day Quarantine for Interisland Travelers

Ige Announced Mandatory 14 day quarantine for interisland travelers

Governor David Ige announced Monday that a new, mandatory 14-day quarantine for all interisland travelers will begin Wednesday, April 1, with only essential workers exempted. The interisland quarantine was established to supplement last week’s 14-day quarantine imposed on all passengers arriving in Hawaii to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. “We must continue to keep our guard up,” the governor said during a press conference Monday afternoon. The new quarantine will begin at 12:01am Wednesday and run through April 30th.

