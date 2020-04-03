First Hana Maui COVID-19 Case Reported

County of Maui sees its first case of coronavirus in the remote area of Hana

Maui County’s most rural communities got more bad news Friday morning when Mayor Michael Victorino announced Hana’s first COVID-19 case. In a news release, Victorino said, “The County of Maui was notified early this morning that a test result has returned positive for a female resident of Hana. This individual is in self isolation and has some travel history. The Hawaii Department of Health is investigating this matter and calling close contacts this individual may have had.

“I want to tell our Hana residents that we will be doing everything we can to protect their health and safety during these uncertain times. Please stay home as much as possible and practice aloha. We will continue to face these challenges together.”

The news comes on the heels of Thursday night’s announcement that a Molokai man who had recently traveled to Las Vegas had contracted the coronavirus. He is currently hospitalized in Oahu.

More Coronavirus Coverage from MauiTime:

Share this:

Comments

comments